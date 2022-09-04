As Halifax County begins to welcome students back into the classrooms, academic and athletic groups are looking for ways to earn funds. UScellular’s Community Connections program allows K-12 youth organizations to earn money for equipment, travel and resources completely online by doing simple, digital activities. Organizers can register their group at this link to start earning up to $1,000 in sponsorship support.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO