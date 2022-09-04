Read full article on original website
Related
rrspin.com
Dewey Carpenter Sr.
Dewey Carpenter Sr. 77, of Garysburg, passed away Tuesday September 6, 2022. Dewey was a Carpenter by trade but worked 30 years with the Pepsi Cola Bottling Co. in Raleigh, NC were he later retired. He loved being the life of the party and making people laugh, he also had...
rrspin.com
William John Eleczko
Mr. William John Eleczko, 88, formerly of Toms River, NJ, died Sunday evening, September 4, 2022 at Carolina Rest Home in Roanoke Rapids. He was born January 13, 1934 in Niagara County, New York, a son to John Eleczko and Harriet Nella Theal Eleczko. Mr. Eleczko was a retired chemical production operator for Essex Chemical. He was of the Methodist faith.
rrspin.com
Annetta Poythress Casper
Annetta Poythress Casper, 91, died Saturday, September 03, 2022, at Carolina Rest Home in Roanoke Rapids. Mrs. Casper was born in Mecklenburg County, VA, daughter to the late Skelton Lambert and Alma Elaine Jones Poythress. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Casper was preceded in death by her husband, John...
rrspin.com
Davis foundation bike ride raises funds for school supplies
Gregory B. Davis Foundation recently donated proceeds from its annual Bike Ride for a Cause fundraiser to Halifax County Schools. This year the foundation chose to raise funds for school supplies in Halifax and Northampton counties. August 19 was the first time in two years the foundation held the ride...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rrspin.com
UScellular program helps students raise funds
As Halifax County begins to welcome students back into the classrooms, academic and athletic groups are looking for ways to earn funds. UScellular’s Community Connections program allows K-12 youth organizations to earn money for equipment, travel and resources completely online by doing simple, digital activities. Organizers can register their group at this link to start earning up to $1,000 in sponsorship support.
rrspin.com
Two face charges in March fatal shooting
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has obtained warrants on two Baltimore men in the March 28 shooting death of a Gaston area man. Captain Patrick Jacobs obtained the warrants Wednesday on 41-year-old Larry Gardner and 32-year-old Johnny Smith Jr. In the gallery from left: Smith and Gardner. The Maryland...
rrspin.com
Tri-County Horse Show set Saturday
Knight's Ridge Riding Center will be holding the Tri-County Horse Show Saturday at the Halifax County Horse Complex on Dog Pound Road off Highway 903. The show begins at 9:30 a.m. at the complex outside Halifax. Classes are offered in hunt seat, saddle seat and Western. Admission to the event...
rrspin.com
Missing Enfield woman located in Kill Devil Hills
An Enfield woman reported missing by her family has been located in Kill Devil Hills and is safe, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. The family had not seen 60-year-old Lisa Lynn Dickerson since August 15 and reported her missing today. Lieutenant Shane Guyant confirmed she had been...
RELATED PEOPLE
rrspin.com
HCSO seeks information on missing Enfield woman
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about an Enfield woman who was last seen driving away from the Thirteen Bridges Road area on August 15. The family filed the report today, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant. Lisa Lynn Dickerson, 60, left Halifax County possibly heading towards Vance...
rrspin.com
Notice of public meeting: Citizen input sessions
The Halifax County Board of Commissioners is seeking ideas from citizens on best public purpose uses of the $9.7 Million in American Rescue Plan Act funds received by Halifax County. Citizens will have the opportunity to provide their input through a variety of means. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an...
rrspin.com
Daughtry appointed to council seat amid protocol discussions
Tommy Daughtry, a retired Dominion supervisor, was appointed to the District 1 Roanoke Rapids City Council seat held by Suetta Scarbrough, whose family announced late last month she was stepping due to health issues. The pathway to Daughtry being named to the seat Tuesday during a special council meeting was...
rrspin.com
Commissioners approve grant ordinance for new school funds
Halifax County commissioners today approved a grant project ordinance as well as an administrative agreement that will ultimately bring a new pre-K through 8 school to the western part of the county to replace Eastman school. The Halifax County Board of Education must also sign-off on the agreement, County Attorney...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rrspin.com
RRPD seeks info in theft of household, food items
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the theft of nearly $50 in household and food items from Walmart on September 1. Chief Bobby Martin said the total value of items stolen was $48.20. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police department at 252-533-2810 or Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.
rrspin.com
HCSO roundup: Cocaine arrest; catalytic converter theft
The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Lieutenant Shane Guyant:. Early this morning Lieutenant H. Phillips noticed a vehicle with faulty lighting equipment traveling on Highway 125 near American Legion Road. The driver was identified as Jerry Allan Wooten, 26, of Greenville. Phillips observed a clear...
rrspin.com
Health department reports 120 new COVID-19 cases
The Halifax County Health Department today reported 120 new positive cases of COVID-19 since its last report. No additional deaths related to the virus were reported. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Halifax County remains at 193. The health department has resumed weekly reports due to an increase...
Comments / 0