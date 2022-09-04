Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Basketball Coaches Jake Diebler, Jack Owens And Mike Netti Set to Make Combined $1.1 Million in 2022-23
Ohio State’s assistant basketball coaches are set to net a combined $1,125,000 this year. Following Chris Holtmann’s three-year contract extension (through 2027-28) over the offseason, which will see the Buckeye head coach bring in $3.5 million annually, each of his three assistant coaches will make well north of six figures in the year to come, according to contracts provided to Eleven Warriors in response to a records request.
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
Eleven Warriors
The Biggest Takeaways from Ohio State’s Season-Opening Win over Notre Dame
Although Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame didn’t go quite the way we expected, we came away with plenty of positive impressions from the Buckeyes’ performance. Ohio State’s defense exceeded our expectations while we expected more from the Buckeyes’ offense against Notre Dame, but overall, we...
Eleven Warriors
Arkansas State Week Mic Check:
Ohio State kicked off its 2022 season with a gritty 21-10 win over a 5th-ranked Notre Dame squad focused on shortening the contest and bringing physicality within a game plan intent on running the ball and stopping the run. Irish head coach Marcus Freeman knew he didn't quite have the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Used Tresselball For The Game-Clinching Touchdown Drive Against Notre Dame
With Jim Tressel in attendance, the Buckeyes honored their former head coach and used Tresselball to secure the win over Notre Dame. There are many ways to portray Tresselball. While there isn't an exact definition of said made-up word by Ohio State fans, one of the many examples of it is running the ball so much that the defense inevitably wears down, securing a touchdown and killing a bunch of the game clock along the way. That's exactly what took place in the fourth quarter during Ohio State's win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame Saturday night.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day And C.J. Stroud Unbothered By Ohio State’s Slow Start on Offense:
The possibility of Ohio State’s offense looking anything less than spectacular was hardly even a talking point leading into the season opener. If the Fighting Irish were to upset the Buckeyes on their home turf, surely Jim Knowles’ defense would be at fault. But the Buckeyes went into...
247Sports
Buckeye offer says Ohio State ‘is such a special place’ after attending Ohio State - Notre Dame game
Four-star Garrett Stover loved Jim Knowles’ defense and talked about Ohio State being a special place after being in the house for the Buckeye win over Notre Dame.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Named Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week
Tommy Eichenberg has been recognized as the nation’s best defensive player for the first week of the college football season. The Football Writers Association of America announced Wednesday that it named Eichenberg as the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, recognizing his performance in Ohio State’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, in which he recorded nine total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Eleven Warriors
Jim Knowles’ Defense Steals the Spotlight, Mike Hall Has A Coming-Out Party And the Ohio State Offense Sputters
College football’s back in full swing, and so is Eleven Warriors’ weekly stock report. In our first edition of the new season, we take a look at the movers and shakers around the country after the first full week of gridiron action, analyzing Ohio State’s double-digit win over Notre Dame and the other most significant happenings across the sport.
Eleven Warriors
First Impressions of Ohio State's New Defense After a Solid Outing Versus Notre Dame
Ohio State's leadership said all the right things heading into the season opener versus Notre Dame, and after four quarters of football things look pretty much on track for the 2022 Buckeye football squad. Yes, it was a "gritty" win in a game that the Buckeyes had to win "ugly," at least, if your definition of "ugly" is a double-digit win over a Top-5 opponent that only scored 10 points all night.
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eleven Warriors
Arkansas State Game Poster
Brutus became the ultimate host to Howl the Red Wolf when welcoming him to the Horseshoe for the first-ever meeting between Ohio State and Arkansas State on the gridiron. Sam Harachis has done it again, proving that the sequel can be just as good, if not better, than the original. You can follow him on Instagram here to see more of his unique creations, including the "We Broke the U" tee featured on the Eleven Warriors Dry Goods website and the Notre Dame Game Poster from last week's season opener.
Eleven Warriors
Bronny James Posts to Instagram Wearing Ohio State Threads
Chris Holtmann welcomed Bronny James to campus last weekend for Ohio State football's season opener against Notre Dame. An Instagram post from the 2023 recruit would indicate he enjoyed the trip. James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, posted several images to his Instagram account while wearing the Buckeyes'...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says Buckeyes Won't Risk Future Injury For Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Thinks Ohio State Could Have Been "More Efficient on Offense" Against Notre Dame
Ohio State pulled off a double-digit win over the No. 5 team in the country over the weekend, and Ryan Day had plenty to be pleased with after the Buckeyes' 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Day discussed what went right and what could've been improved in the season opener during...
247Sports
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day: Ohio State 'the only school in America that can create a scene quite like that' in Week 1
Ryan Day and Ohio State had a special setting for the 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame. Day sat down with BTN’s Dave Revsine to discuss that atmosphere. In addition to the game vs. the Irish, Ohio State was also recognizing the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium and the 2002 national championship squad. It led to a unique vibe in the Horseshoe for Week 1.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offensive Linemen, TreVeyon Henderson Sign NIL Deals with Applebee’s, Chipotle
Ohio State football players have signed NIL deals with two of the nation’s largest restaurant chains. All five of the Buckeyes’ starting offensive linemen and running back TreVeyon Henderson have signed NIL deals with Chipotle, while four of the five offensive linemen – left guard Donovan Jackson, center Luke Wypler, right guard Matt Jones and right tackle Dawand Jones – have also partnered with Applebee’s for an endorsement deal.
Eleven Warriors
52 Ohio State Players See Action Against Notre Dame As Buckeyes Keep Rotations Tight in Season Opener
It took only one game to give us a clearer picture of which Ohio State players the coaches trust most and which Buckeyes are likely to see the most playing time in close games this season. The Buckeyes had a four-quarter dogfight in their season opener with Notre Dame, which...
Ohio State Marching Band ‘jazz’ up home opener
The Best Damn Band In The Land's (TBDBITL) halftime show "Buckeye Jazz Cafe" wowed the crowd for the first of five straight performances to kick off the 2022 season.
Comments / 0