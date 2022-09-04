Read full article on original website
Meadow Walker posts photo with Vin Diesel and Ludacris at Jordana Brewster's wedding: 'Family.'
The "Fast & Furious" family reunited recently at Jordana Brewster's wedding. Meadow Walker, the 23-year-old daughter of late "Fast" star Paul Walker, shared a snap from the festivities with Vin Diesel and Ludacris on Sunday. "Family," she wrote in the caption of the sweet photo. Ludacris also posted the photo...
‘Dancing With The Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Joining Season 31
Might we see Arnold Schwarzenegger in the ballroom this year? Maybe so: Deadline has learned that Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger’s 24-year-old son, is expected to kick up his heels in the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+. TMZ posted pictures of Baena attending rehearsal, wearing the same outfit he posed in for his Instagram account. Like his pop, Baena is an Olympic lifter. He also works as a real estate agent and would like to act, apparently. Earlier this year, he told Men’s Health that he and his famous dad found common ground over fitness, and that Schwarzenegger gave him The Encyclopedia...
ETOnline.com
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Angelina Jolie Once Shared She Fulfilled Her Desire for a Great Love Affair by Dating Brad Pitt
Starting a relationship with Brad Pitt allowed Angelina Jolie to experience the great love affair the actor always anticipated having.
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Diane Keaton, 76, Cozies Up To Her 2 Kids Dexter, 27, & Duke, 22, In Rare Family Photo
A family affair! Diane Keaton had quite the celebratory day in Hollywood and made it even more special by having her kids by her side! The Oscar winner, 76, cemented her name in Tinseltown history, literally, by imprinting her hands and feet at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre alongside daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, on Thursday, August 11. Rocking her signature fashion featuring pants, blazer and an oversized hat, Diane was all smiles during the public ceremony taking place on Hollywood Boulevard.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Is Fighting To Save Her Home After The Actress Died Without A Will
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, is requesting control over her estate after the actress died without a will.Heche's unexpected death came after the mom-of-two, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, crashed her vehicle into a two-story Los Angeles home on August 5. She suffered a severe brain injury and was pronounced dead on August 12.DRUG ACCUSATIONS, A FIERY CAR CRASH & MORE: INSIDE ANNE HECHE'S BIGGEST SCANDALSThe tragedy left her sons without a mother and her eldest child responsible for fighting for her landholdings in the court of law.On Wednesday, August 31, Laffoon filed paperwork in Los Angeles...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump
Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
realitytitbit.com
Travis Barker is unrecognizable in throwback picture from 20 years ago
After friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic of Travis Barker with hair, fans think the pop punk star is unrecognizable. Nowadays, we’re all used to Travis Barker’s no hair look. It’s hard to remember a time when Travis did have hair, in fact, fans now don’t recognize him after friend Luke Burrett posted a throwback pic. The debate amongst fans is now what they prefer.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Expecting Third Baby
The couple are already parents to daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are growing their family! The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and Victoria's Secret model — who tied the knot in 2014 — are expecting their third baby together, PEOPLE confirms. The couple's new arrival will join daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5. On Monday, Levine and Prinsloo stepped out for lunch in Santa Barbara, where the mom-to-be showed off her baby bump in a silk floral dress. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in November, Prinsloo talked about the possibility...
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy
Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
Cheryl Burke Settles Nasty Divorce With Matthew Lawrence Days After Spilling About An Unfaithful Ex
Cheryl Burke and her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence have reached an agreement in their bitter divorce, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Dancing with the Stars cast member informed the court of the settlement this week. Burke’s lawyer said the divorce is uncontested and the parties have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, including support.” The couple has no children, so child support was not an issue. In court documents, Cheryl and Matthew both noted they signed a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. However, the new...
Anne Heche’s Son Explains The Reasoning Behind Her Final Resting Place
Anne Heche's death was shocking, but there does seem to be some closure related to her final resting place.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Eva Mendes flashes photo of long-term partner Ryan Gosling on phone wallpaper
Eva Mendes has given fans a glimpse into her romantic life with long-term partner Ryan Gosling by flashing a photograph of the La La Land star on her phone wallpaper.Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actress, 48, teased fans as she revealed the black-and-white image of Gosling, 41, with whom she shares daughters Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six.The image, which captured the Barbie actor flexing his bicep in a dark top, came as part of an Instagram video shared by Eva in which she documented some of her “cleaning must-haves.”Mendes grinned and giggled as she showed the photograph to...
ETOnline.com
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Hall Share Sweet Snapshots From Wedding Ceremony in Maui
One picture perfect celebration of love! Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall commemorated their marriage with an idyllic Hawaiian wedding ceremony, several months after the pair actually tied the knot. Christina took to Instagram on Sunday to share some sweet snapshots of their beautiful destination wedding, which took place on...
Former Hallmark Star Danica McKellar's Son Asked Why She Quit Acting For So Many Years, And She Gave A Really Thoughtful Answer
Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar's son asked why she quit acting for so many years, prompting her to give a really thoughtful answer.
