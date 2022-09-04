ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Five losers from Auburn football's win over Mercer

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QU9uT_0hi6X0jb00

Here are five "losers" from Auburn vs Mercer.

Auburn secured a 42-16 rout of the Mercer Bears on Saturday night following a lengthy lightning delay in the third quarter.

The Tigers accomplished what they set out to accomplish. We've got plenty of things to work on - it wasn't perfect, and there's a lot of things we have to get better at," Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said following the game.

If the Tigers won, and won big, why are there losers from the game?

Well, take a look at our five "losers" below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wL7CW_0hi6X0jb00

The quarterback room

This could be misconstrued, so let's break this down to avoid confusion.

TJ Finley opened the game against Mercer, and looked good doing so. 8-of-9 passing, one touchdown. His throws were on time and accurate.

Things were going well.

After a hot start, Finley collapsed, finishing 1-of-5 while throwing a pair of interceptions, both of which were simply bad plays.

Robby Ashford, who had stepped in on the fourth play of the game for an 8-yard rush, saw moments with the offense during drives but did not start a drive until Finley's second interception early in the third quarter.

Both QBs had their moments . Bryan Harsin has proven in the past that he can make a two-quarterback system work, and it looks like that is what he is going to try and do this season.

The reason we have the room pegged as a loser from the game is because of the emotional reaction Saturday's game sparked from the fanbase. Twitter has already shared its thoughts on the QB competition . Harsin (unsurprisingly) said in yesterday's press conference that TJ Finley will continue to be the starter.

Pressure will continue to be applied to the room because of the two Finley turnovers and the relatively split time both Ashford and Finley will (supposedly) have in the offense. Fans will have to learn to trust and support the staff and their decisions until they have proven they cannot be trusted.

Instead of jumping to conclusions about Finley, Ashford, or anything to do with the quarterback room, how about we wait and see how it goes against Penn State, and until then, root for the team to perform well instead of throwing hate towards players who don't deserve it?

These are people. Some of them still kids, no less. Address concern where concern lies, but don't overblow things.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8lhf_0hi6X0jb00

The fanbase's emotional stability

The pulse of the fanbase seems to consistently be... emotionally unstable. Even non-conference games against FCS opponents have to spark some kind of controversy, don't they?

We aren't saying that things shouldn't be discussed, or there's an objective opinion to always have about the Tigers. Finley threw two interceptions, and Harsin pulled him (something we haven't seen an Auburn coach do in a while - pull a player from the game when he isn't performing). However, things have tended to get out of hand when a backup quarterback (typically a dual threat) steps into a game and plays decently.

Recent examples include:

2014 - Jeremy Johnson vs Arkansas

2016 - John Franklin III (the weakest example, but an example nonetheless)

2017 - Malik Willis (the entire season)

2018 - Malik Willis/Joey Gatewood (the entire season)

2021 - TJ Finley vs Georgia State

Considering three of next four games are probably going to consist of a decent amount of stressful, tightly-contested football, the quarterback completion will continue to be the highlight of every outing in the minds of the vocal part of the Auburn fanbase.

Once again, let's wait for some more results before we jump to conclusions.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NNNz_0hi6X0jb00

Bo Nix

Former Auburn QB Bo Nix was 21 of 37 passing for 173 yards and two interceptions during Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday.

Some are calling Robby Ashford and Bo Nix a trade of quarterbacks between the Tigers and the Ducks. We have no comment either way.

Auburn fans, interpret this as you will.

© John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSgtv_0hi6X0jb00

Auburn's ESPN FPI ranking

The Tigers were No. 11 in the preseason ESPN FPI rankings. after a 26-point victory , Auburn plummeted to No. 27.

... thanks, ESPN?

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0p2I_0hi6X0jb00

Mercer's points per game average

The Bears have an efficient, diverse offense that will cause problems for a lot of teams in the So-Con. They have explosive playmakers at all levels, and should put up some high numbers this season.

However, Auburn's SEC-caliber defense got the best of the Bears on Saturday.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

WSFA

Opelika-Auburn News

WSFA

A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course). Now with mid-September just...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Jordan Vocational High School in Columbus introduces new program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education Program (C-TAE) is letting the community know about the Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program at Jordan Vocational High School. Jordan High Vocational High School is one of six schools across Georgia to offer this program.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Construction continues to widen roads on South College St. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In Auburn, detour signs and traffic control measures are still taking place on South College Street and Samford Avenue to improve the roadways. Since Early May, the start of construction on College Street includes two southbound lanes at the intersection of Samford Avenue while also widening at other intersections and adding turn lanes.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn middle school pianist performs at Carnegie Hall

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — In most respects, Andrew Zhang is like any middle schooler. He enjoys Minecraft, college football and playing with his little brother. Except that the 12-year-old is also an award-winning concert pianist coming off a solo performance at Carnegie Hall this summer. “It was intense and exciting at the same time,” said […]
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Sikes: Bacon Tasting: How did nine different samplings fare

Recently, we had some bacon tastings. Over 20 people came to three sessions to taste nine different bacons by nine different bacon makers. All available right here in Auburn-Opelika. When I bought bacon, I got everything I could at Wright’s Market. I look to local stores whenever possible. All but...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division arrested three men on burglary and theft charges. On Sept. 5, officers arrested 19-year-old Marquavion Armoney Hughley, of Opelika, 19-year-old Jacobbi Denard Sterling, of Montgomery, and 20-year-old Daylen Ja’Micheal Mills, of Opelika, on felony warrants charging each with burglary third degree and theft of property first degree.
AUBURN, AL
