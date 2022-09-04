ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

Comments / 46

TRE45ON
3d ago

these POOR red states are like homeless junkies.... they keep begging for $$$ ,,, and don't know how to help themselves,,so they always have their hand out

Reply(2)
5
Jack Mehoff
3d ago

Anybody think MTG will come home to check in on her district and maybe ask Biden for a state of emergency

Reply(4)
10
TRE45ON
3d ago

ffffff another POOR red state under water.... with NO social programs to help out....well it's back to begging to the federal govt to bail them out again. how are they gonna fix their state, if we keep giving them money???

Reply(2)
3
Related
wtxl.com

Excessive moisture on the way Friday

TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks our last drier day for the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out for our midweek afternoon, but mostly sunny skies start us off. Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, and rain will follow Thursday. Widespread showers...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
WSFA

First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend. It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattooga County, GA
Government
City
Summerville, GA
Summerville, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Government
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WGAU

Flooding closes schools in north Ga

Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Heavy Rain#Northwest Georgia#Urban Areas#Water Systems#Citizens
nowhabersham.com

Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia

Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Updated: Centre/Cherokee County AL Flood Update

4:40 PM update from Cherokee County AL Emergency Management:. “AS LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE, NOW IS THE TIME TO SECURE YOUR PROPERTY!. While we hope flooding around the lake doesn’t cause many issues, there still remains a great deal of uncertainty about where the lake level will crest. There are a lot of things to factor in when determining or predicting how high the lake will rise. What we do know is the flood stage of the Chattooga River in Gaylesville is 13 feet. Around 5 AM this morning, the Chattooga River crested at 22.9 feet marking this flooding event as the 3rd highest level ever recorded on the Chattooga River in Gaylesville. The flood stage of Weiss Lake is 567′ and the full pool is 564′. Weiss Lake is currently sitting at 564.4′ at Weiss Dam. During an event like this with the water coming in from Georgia, the east side of the lake can be one to one and a half feet higher than the levels at Weiss Dam.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wpsdlocal6.com

Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
WHNT-TV

Flood Watch No Longer In Effect

The Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week! Locally heavy rain will still be possible with any shower or storm that develops. This could lead to ponding on roads or flooding of poor drainage areas so stay weather aware.
NBC News

NBC News

458K+
Followers
54K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy