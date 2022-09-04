Read full article on original website
TRE45ON
3d ago
these POOR red states are like homeless junkies.... they keep begging for $$$ ,,, and don't know how to help themselves,,so they always have their hand out
Jack Mehoff
3d ago
Anybody think MTG will come home to check in on her district and maybe ask Biden for a state of emergency
TRE45ON
3d ago
ffffff another POOR red state under water.... with NO social programs to help out....well it's back to begging to the federal govt to bail them out again. how are they gonna fix their state, if we keep giving them money???
wtxl.com
Excessive moisture on the way Friday
TALLAHASSEE — Wednesday marks our last drier day for the Big Bend and South Georgia. A few isolated storms cannot be ruled out for our midweek afternoon, but mostly sunny skies start us off. Clouds roll in through the early evening hours, and rain will follow Thursday. Widespread showers...
fox5atlanta.com
Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
WSFA
First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend. It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.
Flooding closes schools in north Ga
Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CBS 46
Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after flood waters invaded their homes and businesses over the weekend. Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency. “It looked...
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
CBS 46
Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm dumped almost a dozen inches in some areas of Chattooga County on Sept. 3. This caused severe flash flooding in the town of Summerville, impacting dozens of residents and businesses.
nowhabersham.com
Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia
Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
Late-week Gulf moisture leads to flood risks in Big Bend
A prolonged stretch of high rain coverage and frequent downpours can lead to several inches of rain in parts of the Big Bend, causing concerns for flood-related impacts.
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Area gets more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after the area received more than 10-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and Floyd...
CBS 46
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
“We woke up to a power outage”: Severe flooding, State of emergency in Floyd and Chattooga counties
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — A foot of rain fell Sunday in Chattooga County, causing flash flooding that blocked roads, knocked down trees and damaged homes. Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday issued a state of emergency, and a flash flood warning is still in effect for a large portion of the metro area until Monday.
Several counties under flash flood warnings as heavy rain continues
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Several counties are experiencing heavy rain and, in some cases flooding on Sunday. The two counties seemingly hit the hardest, Chattooga and Floyd Counties, had a state of emergency issued by Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday afternoon. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the heaviest...
wrganews.com
Updated: Centre/Cherokee County AL Flood Update
4:40 PM update from Cherokee County AL Emergency Management:. “AS LAKE LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE, NOW IS THE TIME TO SECURE YOUR PROPERTY!. While we hope flooding around the lake doesn’t cause many issues, there still remains a great deal of uncertainty about where the lake level will crest. There are a lot of things to factor in when determining or predicting how high the lake will rise. What we do know is the flood stage of the Chattooga River in Gaylesville is 13 feet. Around 5 AM this morning, the Chattooga River crested at 22.9 feet marking this flooding event as the 3rd highest level ever recorded on the Chattooga River in Gaylesville. The flood stage of Weiss Lake is 567′ and the full pool is 564′. Weiss Lake is currently sitting at 564.4′ at Weiss Dam. During an event like this with the water coming in from Georgia, the east side of the lake can be one to one and a half feet higher than the levels at Weiss Dam.
CBS 46
Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
WHNT-TV
Flood Watch No Longer In Effect
The Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week! Locally heavy rain will still be possible with any shower or storm that develops. This could lead to ponding on roads or flooding of poor drainage areas so stay weather aware.
WTVCFOX
Summerville, Georgia in water "crisis" after massive flooding hits city
A Water buffalo with drinking water has arrived at Summerville city hall, that's according to a Facebook post by the City of Summerville. They say it is located in the parking lot across form the Fire Department on Cox St, with another on the way. They are asking residents to...
