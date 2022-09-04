Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Investigators discover new clues in murder of Las Vegas reporter
Investigators have unveiled new developments in the death of veteran Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German. Authorities are now searching the home of a local politician and releasing chilling new surveillance video of an unidentified suspect. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports. Sept. 8, 2022.
Elected official who was subject of Las Vegas reporter's stories arrested in journalist's death
Police arrested a Nevada politician in connection with the slaying of a Las Vegas journalist who had written stories about the county official, officials said Wednesday. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was taken into custody Wednesday, hours after a search warrant was served at his home by police investigating the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, officials said.
Las Vegas reporter may have been in fight before fatal stabbing, police say
LAS VEGAS — Police on Tuesday released a photo of a vehicle that could have been used by a possible suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Las Vegas newspaper’s investigative reporter. They also said Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German apparently was killed Friday and not Saturday...
Las Vegas community mourns local reporter found stabbed to death
The Las Vegas community is mourning the loss of a star reporter who was fatally stabbed in front of his home over the weekend. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz reports on how police are searching for the stabbing suspect as they continue to investigate the crime. Sept. 7, 2022.
A Woman Was Arrested At A Las Vegas Airport & She Blamed It On Being 'So Good Looking'
A young woman is facing charges after she allegedly skipped out on her tab at the Las Vegas airport last week, though she apparently told police that she was being arrested for being too "good looking." Hend Bustami, 28, has been charged with violating airport conduct for an alleged dine-and-dash...
Las Vegas woman accused of drinking 5 shots before deadly crash pleads guilty
A Las Vegas woman accused of drinking at least five shots of tequila before a deadly crash is expected to face a judge on Tuesday.
A woman arrested at Las Vegas airport told officers it must be because she's 'so good looking'
Police arrested the woman last week after she was accused of leaving a restaurant inside Harry Reid International Airport without paying for the bill.
Las Vegas man who died in Minnesota plane crash was scattering his father’s ashes: police
A man who died in a plane crash in Minnesota earlier this week was scattering his father’s ashes, police said. Lee Cemensky, 58, died on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, just weeks after his father passed away after he went up on a "homemade" plane typically used to help tourists sight-see to pay tribute to his father, KLAS-TV reported.
Metro Police make arrest in weekend drive-by killing
Las Vegas Metro Police have arrested a person they shot and killed a woman on the valley’s east side early Saturday in what they’re describing as a drive-by shooting.
Sue Bird’s career ends as Aces top Storm to reach WNBA Finals
SEATTLE — This time there were tears, on the court and in the stands. The finality of the situation finally hitting Sue Bird and the thousands that showed up hoping to see her career continue for at least 40 more minutes. Chelsea Gray was simply too good, sending the...
