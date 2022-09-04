ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elected official who was subject of Las Vegas reporter's stories arrested in journalist's death

Police arrested a Nevada politician in connection with the slaying of a Las Vegas journalist who had written stories about the county official, officials said Wednesday. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was taken into custody Wednesday, hours after a search warrant was served at his home by police investigating the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, officials said.
