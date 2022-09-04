ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-retirement depression: recognizing the signs

You’ve worked all your life with retirement always on the horizon ahead. However, when you finally reach it, it may not be what you expected. While research published in the Journal of Happiness Studies suggests that people do experience a boost in life satisfaction around their retirement, the same study notes that it often precedes a waning in happiness in the following years. In fact, the chances of a person facing clinical depression increase by a massive 40% after retirement, according to the London-based Institute of Economic Affairs.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com

The Costco Enchiladas That Are Dividing Reddit

For better or for worse, low-carb products are on the radar of shoppers all over the United States. On average, about one in three Americans embark on a diet each year, and 5% of those diets are low-carb (via Food Insight). With the growing popularity of the ketogenic diet in...
FOOD & DRINKS
msn.com

15 playful dog breeds that make the best companions

Looking for a fun-loving pooch to add to the family? These playful dog breeds are full of energy. Looking for a companion who's full of fun? These playful dog breeds just love to play in the park or frolic down the beach. You may have already considered adding one of...
PETS
Next Avenue

How Clutter is Ruining Your Life — and How to Fix It

Even a small amount of clutter can negatively impact your life, so maybe it’s time to make a change. Dealing with clutter is a fairly common problem for many families. It can be an extra burden for older adults. It may feel like you've downsized while in your current home, because clutter has shrunk your livable space. You may also experience more aches as you try to move piles of clutter from one area to another. When you discover an inability to find things you need to the extent that it adversely affects your day-to-day life, it may be time to do something about this problem.
HOME & GARDEN
Upworthy

Jimmy Fallon asked his viewers why their high school was 'weird' and the responses were great

This article originally appeared on 02.09.22 High schools are a perfect breeding ground for weirdness. First of all, you have a bunch of teenagers who are starting to deal with adult problems but they don’t have the experience or the brain development to figure out how to navigate complex feelings and relationships. Then you add sex, drugs, learner’s permits, the stress of trying to get into college and really bad facial hair to the situation and you have all the ingredients for people and situations to go completely sideways.
EDUCATION
CNN

The best toasters of 2022

Slot toasters (you might call them pop-up toasters) have been a staple on kitchen counters for more than a century, and we've tested nine leading models to find the best ones to make perfectly browned toast and bagels with crisp edges — and to make sure you don't buy one that requires repeated passes just to warm up your bread.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

HYS Smart Fried Egg Cooker quickly and easily gives you fried eggs whenever you want them

Enjoy one of your favorite foods at any time when you have the HYS Smart Fried Egg Cooker. By working at dynamic temperatures, it actually fries your egg at a low temperature. This ensures the proteins remain intact. Additionally, this automated gadget can actually cook up to 6 different kinds of fried eggs. Choose from clear with a liquid yolk, half-liquid yolk, solid yolk and brown bottom, fully cooked and brown bottom, solid yolk and white bottom, or fully cooked and white bottom. Get fried eggs every time you want them in a super fast and easy way. You no longer need to stand next to the stove and watch over your egg to avoid it burning. Instead, this gadget gives you a flawless fried egg without you having to try at all!
ELECTRONICS
