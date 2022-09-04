Troopers Investigate Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Magnolia area on early Sunday morning.

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 1:23 a.m., troopers responded to the 100 block of Orange Street regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers observed numerous vehicles and pedestrians departing from the area. Troopers then located a 37-year-old male victim from Dover, DE who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The ensuing investigation revealed that the victim had been leaving a nearby party when he was shot by an unknown subject. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and there is no suspect description available at this time. The victim was transported via ambulance to a nearby hospital for additional medical treatment.

The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective P. Campbell by calling 302-698-8504. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

