Antony responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s standing ovation after Man Utd goal and brands team-mate his ‘idol’
MANCHESTER UNITED star Antony has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's standing ovation as he celebrated his goal. The Brazilian was congratulated by the 37-year-old after he scored on his United debut in the win over Arsenal. Antony was substituted off after 58 minutes and replaced by Ronaldo who smiled at him.
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd’s win over Arsenal with Ronaldo and Co in for heartbreak
MANCHESTER UNITED have been predicted to finish outside the top four for a second consecutive season, according to a supercomputer. That is despite the Red Devils on a four-game winning streak which includes victories over Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Arsenal. Sunday's 3-1 win against the Gunners at Old Trafford lifted...
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
‘Not our problem’ – Blunt Juventus chief shows little sympathy to Cristiano Ronaldo over superstar’s Man Utd troubles
JUVENTUS chief Maurizio Arrivabene says he feels sorry for benched Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo - but insists it isn't his problem. Ronaldo left Juve to seal a fairy tale return to Old Trafford last summer. But the move hasn't gone to plan for the 37-year-old. Despite netting 18 Premier...
Jaap Stam Exclusive: Why Erik Ten Hag Is Picking Tyrell Malacia Over Luke Shaw For Manchester United
Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has spoken about why Erik Ten Hag is picking Tyrell Malacia over Luke Shaw and his knowledge of the 22-year-old after working with him at Feyenoord.
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers fresh blow as Napoli become latest team to rubbish transfer talks for Man Utd star
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been left further red-faced following a public snub from Napoli. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to leave Manchester United this summer but failed to find a club willing to take him on. Serie A big boys Napoli were said to be in discussions to sign Ronaldo...
Ex-Manchester United Star On Erik Ten Hag And How He Should Be Judged By Fans
Former Manchester Unites star Paul Parker has spoken about Erik Ten Hag and how he should be judged by fans this season.
Transfer rumours: Mendy rejects Chelsea contract; Brobbey wants future Man Utd move
Wednesday's transfer rumours include Edouard Mendy, Brian Brobbey, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Ferran Torres, Douglas Luiz, Nicolo Barella and more.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo mess up skill move twice in Man Utd warm-up for Arsenal leaving Fred seriously unimpressed
CRISTIANO RONALDO was left red-faced after failing a cheeky trick during Manchester United's warm-up before their clash with Arsenal. The wantaway forward did some ball juggling with Fred and new signing Casemiro ahead of the Red Devils' clash with the Gunners on Sunday. But his attempts to backheel the ball...
Gary Neville Praises Manchester United Defensive Duo
Manchester United legend Gary Neville is full of praise for two new United defenders.
Cody Gakpo insists Antony's move to Man Utd does not impact his future
Cody Gakpo insists Antony's move to Man Utd will not impact his future.
LFCTR Fans Choose: Liverpool's Starting Striker Against Napoli | Champions League
So far this season, Jurgen Klopp has given starts to both Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino, the latter impressing the most. Diogo Jota returned from injury at the weekend but failed to make an impact. The Reds have only won two of their six matches so far in the league,...
Carlo Ancelotti & Toni Kroos praise 'clinical' Eden Hazard
Carlo Ancelotti and Toni Kroos have heaped praise on Eden Hazard after the Belgian impressed against Celtic.
“Needs to have a look at himself” – Man United ace criticised over comments
Manchester United’s loaned-out defender Eric Bailly has been criticised by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst for his recent comments about English players having a selection advantage at Old Trafford. Bailly spoke to the Times about his struggles during his time at Man Utd, and made it clear he...
Man Utd name Europa League squad for 2022/23 group stage
Manchester United have confirmed their 25-man squad for the group stages of the Europa League.
Tyrell Malacia reveals healthy rivalry with Luke Shaw for Man Utd left-back spot as Dutch star impresses since transfer
TYRELL MALACIA believes the rivalry between himself and Luke Shaw for a spot in Manchester United's starting XI is a healthy one. Erik ten Hag signed the Netherlands international in the summer to further bolster United's leaky defence. Malacia was initially brought in as a back-up for Shaw but has...
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Man Utd confirm Europa League squad as Erik ten Hag omits Phil Jones and Brandon Williams after transfer spree
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has selected his 25-man squad for the upcoming Europa League campaign. The Dutchman has picked a strong squad to compete in Uefa's second tier competition, and he has a number of new faces to help bolster his chances of picking up silverware in his first season.
Ajax reject €90m bid from Man Utd for Antony
Ajax have knocked back a €90m bid from Manchester United for Antony, 90min understands.
Cristiano Ronaldo could become Man Utd ‘problem’ despite nailing cheerleading role on bench at Arsenal, fears Stam
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Jaap Stam fears Cristiano Ronaldo may "become a problem" due to his new role under Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old has started just once from six Premier League games this season, with the striker yet to get on the score sheet. His rustiness was there for all...
