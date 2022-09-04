Read full article on original website
usatales.com
8 Exciting Things to Do in Long Island
What you would possibly have fathomed is that, at one purpose of your fast life, your body can manifest its fatigue. You’ll be told by yourself that you simply want an opening either through physical exhaustion, stress, mood swings, anger, or apathy, your body can ask you, and it’ll warn you that you simply got to create some changes in your lifestyle. Most times, little changes and a few fun things will be enough to check enhancements. Here’s a perfect list of things to do in Long Island to rejuvenate yourself.
outdoors.org
Purchase of Pleasant River Headwaters Forest Marks 100,000 Acres in AMC’s Maine Woods Initiative
In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.
47-Year-Old Drowns During Family Outing In Town Of Highland
A man from the region drowned while attempting to swim across a river while on an outing with his family. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 1;30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Delaware River at the Landers Minisink Campground in the town of Highland. According to Trooper...
fox5ny.com
NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
Lane Closures Planned For Long Island Expressway Stretch In Oyster Bay
State officials alerted motorists about upcoming lane closures for a stretch of the Long Island Expressway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the westbound right and center lanes of the Long Island Expressway (I-495) will be closed between Exit 43A (Robbins Lane) and Exit 42 (Northern State Parkway) in Oyster Bay on Thursday, Sept. 8.
ID Released For Oyster Bay Man Killed After Crash With Landscaping Truck In Greenvale
Police released the identity of a 32-year-old man who died after a crash involving a landscaping truck on Long Island. Colton Daniels, of Oyster Bay, was identified as the motorcyclist who died at the hospital after a crash in Greenvale on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29, the Nassau County Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 5.
STORM WATCH: Thunderbolt checks on the roads during the afternoon rain
News 12's Caroline Flynn steps out of Thunderbolt 12 with the latest on the rain coming down in Farmingdale this morning.
Hundreds stung by jellyfish on Long Island
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — More than 200 people were stung by jellyfish at Long Island beaches on Sunday, officials said. Almost all of those stung were injured at Robert Moses, with around 20 people stung at Jones Beach, officials said. Jellyfish can be common in the area in mid-late August through part of September, New […]
fox5ny.com
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
fox5ny.com
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Does Child Support Work in Nassau County
Child support is something that almost all divorcing parents have to worry about, both emotionally and financially. This article answers many of the questions you may have about your upcoming child support settlement agreement and how the seasoned child support attorneys in Nassau County can help you in preserving your child’s well-being.
Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State
If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
Queens man attending baby shower on Long Island shot by boy, 16: police
BAY SHORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man attending a baby shower on Long Island was shot by a teenage boy Saturday, police said. Vincent Peredaviz, 41, was attending a baby shower at a home along Pine Acres Boulevard near Clarissa Drive when a fight broke out between two teenage girls on the front lawn. When […]
News 12
Popular Plainview Diner set to close its doors after 50 years
It is the end of an era for a Long Island diner that have been serving up favorites for decades. The final orders are coming up at the Plainview Diner, as it gets set to close its doors after 50 years. The iconic restaurant opened in 1972. Karen Murphy has been working there for 35 years.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Moderate to heavy rain, chance of localized flooding for Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says Long Island will see moderate to heavy rain with a possibility of localized flooding on Tuesday.
NBC New York
Updated COVID Boosters Are Available in NY. Check Eligibility and Find Locations Here
Newly updated COVID vaccine booster shots designed to target omicron's wildly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now available in New York, but initial eligibility is limited to those covered by guidance from the CDC, the governor's office announced Wednesday. First up are people 12 years and older who are...
New York housing agency to crack down on rent-regulated, 'Frankenstein' loophole
Residential buildings along 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. Two-and-a-half years after saying it would crack down on a landlord loophole, the Division of Housing and Community Renewal is seeking to limit the ability landlords have to combine rent regulated apartments and raise rents. [ more › ]
Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children
A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
