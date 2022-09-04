Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
San Antonio urging Bad Bunny fans to hop onto Park & Ride VIA buses to avoid traffic disaster
The Alamodome will open its doors for the show around 5:30 p.m., the same time many downtown workers start the commute home.
KSAT 12
San Antonio community supports family that lost everything in lightning strike fire
SAN ANTONIO – One southside family’s long road to recovery is a little easier thanks to the support from the San Antonio community. The Sauceda family of seven lost everything in a fire that was caused by a lightning strike on August 11, according to SAFD. “Why me,...
texasstandard.org
San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution
As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
San Antonio man arrested in connection with stealing $30K in collectibles
The collectibles were stolen still in their original boxes.
VIA is providing special bus service to Bad Bunny's San Antonio concert
Here's what to know about VIA's Bad Bunny service.
news4sanantonio.com
No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families
SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
KTSA
15 residents at San Antonio apartment complex escape as fire causes $100,000 in damages to their building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 15 people are looking for new places to live after fire caused severe damage to a North side apartment building. Firefighters were called to Mediterranean Villas in the 1500 block of Jackson-Keller Road around 11:45 P.M. Tuesday. Flames were shooting from the building when...
news4sanantonio.com
SHEIN pop-up store coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of the largest fashion e-retailer in the world is making a stop in San Antonio this weekend. San Antonian’s can visit the pop-up at the Shops of Rivercenter at 849 E. Commerce St. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, as well as noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
saobserver.com
NATIONAL HUNGER ACTION MONTH
San Antonio Food Bank Partners with RBFCU for Hunger Action Month, Spurs Volunteer by Assembling Produce Bags for Families. September is Hunger action month. The San Antonio Food Bank has partnered with RBFCU (Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union) to combat hunger. RBFCU branches will be taking the most-wanted food items that are nonperishable.
KSAT 12
Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death in people 10-34 in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – “I lost my father to suicide in 2010,” said Greg Watson from San Antonio. Watson was 21 at the time. “I ended up turning to my own self medication and grief and it was difficult to get outside of that,” Watson said. He...
KSAT 12
Families escape, cat dies, during North Side apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged or destroyed seven units at a North Side apartment complex. The fire broke out after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mediterranean Villas Apartments, sending residents of on building out into the street. Firefighters...
devinenews.com
Devine teen’s family searching for kidney donor, touching story of one little girl’s enormous generosity
Earlier this year, an 8-year-old child asked her mommy to sign her up to be a kidney donor for her friend Gwyn. While age limits make it impossible for her to give a kidney, the story of this little girl’s kindness and generosity will surely be transplanted into the hearts of many others who can.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
Body found with wound to head, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found downtown Wednesday morning with a wound to the head. Police say a resident found the woman's body while on their way to work just after 7 a.m. near El Paso St and South Frio St. We have a crew on the scene...
KSAT 12
Woman accused of attempted kidnapping in San Antonio was bride who faked cancer in 2010, court records show
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was arrested in San Antonio this week for allegedly trying to kidnap a child at a West Side Walmart store is the same woman convicted a decade ago after admitting that she faked a cancer diagnosis to scam people out of thousands of dollars to pay for her dream wedding and honeymoon, according to court records.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's
SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police is investigating a reported shooting in the Southtown-Lavaca area. Officials were called to Labor St. off Cesar Chaves near Barrera St. The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. This is a developing story.
Teaching Moment: San Antonio, Texas Woman Learns Lesson in School Parking Lot
All of us experience the annoyance of rush of traffic at one point in our lives. We also have a few choice words for those who try to get ahead of everyone else, or who loudly honk when things aren't moving as quickly as we would have hoped. But hopefully,...
HDRC approves Hemisfair's 17-story San Antonio hotel tower
The hotel will have space for retail and a restaurant.
