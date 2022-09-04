Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Hackers found a way to access Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo inboxes
Iranian state-sponsored hackers have discovered ways to infiltrate the Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook inboxes of at least two dozen high-profile users and download their content, according to a report from the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG). The government-backed group known as Charming Kitten originally developed a hacking tool called Hyperscape...
Warning for all Microsoft users who have an iPhone or Android device
MICROSOFT has plans to show more advertisements to some Android and iOS users. If you use Microsoft Outlook on your iOS or Android device then you may soon get inundated with ads, experts warn. Users who use Outlook on their smartphone devices may begin seeing more targeted advertisements. The ads...
The Windows Club
How to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar
Google Calendar is online time management and scheduling service developed by Google. You can use Google Calendar for various purposes like creating and editing events like birthdays, anniversaries, etc., scheduling and managing meetings, adding reminders for a particular date, etc. In this article, we will talk about how to add Google Calendar to Windows 11 Taskbar. By doing so, you will be able to access Google Calendar quickly.
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Delete these 35 apps now to protect your financial information
Cybersecurity experts are warning Android users to delete some 35 apps that compromised Google’s security by sneaking into the Pay Store. So far, the malicious apps have been downloaded more than two million times putting that number of devices at risk of data theft and hacking. Delete these apps.
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CNET
No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
How to fix the Google Drive refused to connect message
Google Drive is one of the best cloud storage providers, offering its users the flexibility to access data from almost any device, anywhere in the world. However, there are certain cases where it fails to load with the error message "Google Drive refused to connect" or "drive.google.com refused to connect."
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🎁 Unwrap new Google hardware
All the new products Google is planning to launch at its October event and more tech news you need to read. ☀️ Good Morning, folks. I woke up with my iPhone 12 in hand today and felt a strong need to get a new phone. Not that I am terribly unhappy with it, but I could definitely do with better battery life. Thankfully, several new phones are launching soon, including the new iPhone 14 series. Over in the Android world, Google is all set for the next Pixel launch. Read on for more on that and other tech news you may have missed.
TechCrunch
Google upgrades its Apple AirDrop competitor ‘Nearby Share’ and five other Android updates
The wide range of upgrades — from the self-share feature and redesigned widgets to sound alerts, audio descriptions for Google TV, and live-sharing on Google Meet — are all designed to boost productivity, communication, accessibility and entertainment for Android users. Google has to satisfy Android customers if it...
We Found an Insane Discount on the 75-Inch TV of Your Dreams
Do you need a new TV? How about one that’s not only 75-inches but 4K HDR compatible and has Alexa built in? Currently, Samsung is offering one of the most amazing deals we’ve ever seen on their 75-inch QLED Q90T series. It’s normally over $3,000, but the 75-inch Q90T QLED is $1,300 off, for a final price of $1,798. And thanks to Prime delivery, you could have it delivered to your home as soon as Friday. Plus, it has gaming modes and one of the best displays on the market. Buy: 75-Inch Samsung Q90T QLED $1,797.99 What Makes the 75-inch Q90T QLED a...
technewstoday.com
How to Add Page Numbers to a PDF?
Adding page numbers to files helps you navigate the pages better. It lets you keep track of the pages and remember the specific section in a document. You can add page numbers to your PDF file through In-built software like MS Word and Preview. However, they tend to ruin the format of your PDF document which may invite further problems. Unlike external software, there will be no risk of disclosure of your document while using these tools.
Business Insider
Hate the new Gmail redesign? Here's how to change it back to the original view
The Gmail website just received its first big design update in years, adding quick links to Google Meet, rounded icons, and a new default color scheme. But when it comes to websites that people use every day, change can be jarring. That's why Google lets you switch Gmail back to the old design.
Android Authority
Nearby Share will soon start working automatically when sharing with yourself
Nearby Share's new functionality makes sharing much more seamless. Google has updated Android’s Nearby Share feature. With the new update, Nearby Share can now securely transfer files across your Android devices automatically. The new update also allows Nearby Share to work even when your screen is off. A staple...
Android Authority
Here is the confirmed Pixel 7 launch date and other info
This will be an in-person show for the first time in years. Google will host a Google Pixel 7 launch event on October 6, 2022, at 10 AM ET. The launch will be an in-person affair in Brooklyn, NY. We expect the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, and possibly...
How to block numbers on iPhone the right way
If you own an iPhone, you should know how to block numbers. The feature can help you reduce all of the spam calls you receive and improve your overall smartphone experience. But it will also help you control who can call and text your number. You can use the feature...
Android Authority
Poll: Do you have multiple users on your Android phone?
Multiple user support has been around since 2012, but do you use it?. Android has supported multiple users or profiles for years now, allowing several people to use a device with their own apps, wallpapers, and settings. In fact, Android 4.2 Jelly Bean was first to support multiple users back in 2012 (albeit for tablets at first).
Android Authority
Google Pixel 6a vs iPhone SE (2022) camera shootout: Affordable excellence
Two completely different approaches to photography, only one winner. Camera quality is one of the defining characteristics of modern smartphones. Now that performance is largely the same across mid-range phones, it’s the image quality that tends to be the decision maker for many, if not most, buyers. The Google Pixel 6a has established itself as one of the best camera smartphones available if excellent image quality is what you crave but have a limited budget. However, the iPhone SE (2022) is a solid affordable alternative for anyone curious about Apple’s ecosystem. When we reviewed the phone, we found it to pack a rather good (though slightly inflexible) camera system.
technewstoday.com
How to Lock a Facebook Profile on PC or Mobile
If you are someone who is very concerned about privacy, Facebook has a profile lock feature that limits content visibility. Since there is no such feature to know who viewed your Facebook profile, you are literally unaware of who is stalking your profile. Therefore, your profile may be prone to...
Comments / 0