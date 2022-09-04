ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

92.7 WOBM

This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey

There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
92.7 WOBM

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
92.7 WOBM

This Is New Jersey’s Absolutely Can’t-Miss Restaurant For 2022

A lot of New Jersey residents may not get to all their favorite restaurants or try new ones in the summer months because of all the tourist activity the Garden State gets. Now that the summer tourist season is over, you may be venturing out to try some restaurants that you have heard about but haven't gotten to just yet.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger

If you weren’t hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty’s was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
92.7 WOBM

MrBeast Burger is Now Open in New Jersey and People are Going Wild!

So what or who is MrBeast? If you are not familiar with MrBeast, his real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTube personalities in the world. In fact according to Google "MrBeast was the highest earning content creator in 2021, as per Forbes. He made $54 million in 2021 (compared to $24 million in 2020) alone as he racked up 10 billion views this year. MrBeast's net worth can be estimated to be around $20 million."
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers

I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
92.7 WOBM

