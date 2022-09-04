ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
police1.com

Video: Fla. deputies arrest man, 55, for allegedly stalking 6-year-old girl

DELTONA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Deltona man was arrested Saturday afternoon for alleged aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The 6-year-old girl’s father reported Mark Greenburg, who was his neighbor, to the Sheriff’s Office Friday evening and said the 55-year-old made comments to the girl, including, “I’m going to make you famous” and “I’m going to turn you into a woman,” according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deltona, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Deltona, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE MARY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shooting investigation underway in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting on the southwest side of DeLand. Officers responded to the area of South Adelle Avenue and West Euclid Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. On scene, they said they found a man, 21, who had been shot in the leg. Channel 9...
DELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Violent Crime
click orlando

Man shot in DeLand drive-by

DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
DELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy