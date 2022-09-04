Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Florida COA president arrested for hiding camera in woman's bedroom
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A condominium owner's association (COA) president faces four felony charges after detectives say he installed a video camera inside a condominium without the owner’s permission, focused on her master bedroom. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says it received a call on Aug....
police1.com
Video: Fla. deputies arrest man, 55, for allegedly stalking 6-year-old girl
DELTONA, Fla. — A 55-year-old Deltona man was arrested Saturday afternoon for alleged aggravated stalking of a 6-year-old, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. The 6-year-old girl’s father reported Mark Greenburg, who was his neighbor, to the Sheriff’s Office Friday evening and said the 55-year-old made comments to the girl, including, “I’m going to make you famous” and “I’m going to turn you into a woman,” according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.
Video of Florida deputy running after suspect goes viral on TikTok
After a TikTok of a Florida deputy running after a fleeing suspect went viral, the sheriff's office released video of the chase from the deputy's perspective.
click orlando
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
Police searching for suspect after person shot during Orlando carjacking
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot during an armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon, Orlando police said. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue. One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.
fox35orlando.com
Florida father, son wanted for allegedly 'severely' beating man at wedding reception
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A father and son are wanted after they allegedly beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen Saturday night. Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford are wanted on charges of aggravated battery for a fight that left a man seriously injured, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death. Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting. Although she’s been charged with...
Shooting investigation underway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting on the southwest side of DeLand. Officers responded to the area of South Adelle Avenue and West Euclid Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. On scene, they said they found a man, 21, who had been shot in the leg. Channel 9...
click orlando
Orange County man faces charges in deaths of 2 men near Florida Mall, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting deaths of two brothers near the Florida Mall in August, the sheriff’s office said. A previous version of this story incorrectly reported an Orange County deputy was accused in the deaths of...
‘I’m going to turn you into a woman’: Florida man, 55, accused of stalking 6-year-old girl
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after a father reported he repeatedly catcalled his daughter and harassed neighbors over a period of several months.
click orlando
Man shot in DeLand drive-by
DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
Half-mile of Brevard County neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
COCOA, Fla. — A section of a Brevard County neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday after explosives were located in a backyard. The cause of the fire is still unknown. But it’s what came after the fire which brought in the bomb squads. The fire ignited multiple rounds of ammunition...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest motorcycle driver who tried to flee traffic stop, ended up in canal
3:49 a.m. — 100 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Loitering or prowling. While patrolling a local plaza, a police officer spotted a 30-year-old Ormond Beach man in the rear parking lot. He had a flashlight and was looking around the parking lot. The officer noted all the businesses were closed.
villages-news.com
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
Cocoa residents return to homes after threats of explosives forced evacuation
COCOA, Fla. — UPDATE: Residents are being allowed back into their homes after threats of explosives forced an evacuation. Fire officials said no explosives were found, but they did find rounds of live ammunition following a camper fire behind a home. It started with a fire at a camper....
Orlando police ask for help finding girl, 13, missing more than a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen more than a week ago. Officers said Bernadette Webb, 13, was reported missing by her family on Aug. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. She was last seen near Lake...
Utility vehicle rolls over Volusia County man, killing him
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange City man died Sunday after a utility vehicle he’d been driving rolled over him. Deputies said Christopher Guse, 38, was riding a side-by-side around the property located at 920 Grand Ave. in Orange City when the vehicle got stuck on the edge of a hill.
Boy, 12, hit by car while crossing Goldenrod Road
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning while crossing Goldenrod Road. Troopers said around 9:20 a.m., the boy walked in front of a van traveling north on Goldenrod Road near Govern Boulevard. Investigators said the boy was not in a crosswalk. >>>...
4 shot, 1 beaten with blunt object in Florida club shooting, police say
Four people were shot and one person was beaten with a blunt object during a shooting in a Florida restaurant Saturday night, according to authorities.
