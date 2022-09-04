ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (three, two, four; FB: four) (seven, eight, eight; FB: eight) (seven, four, two, five; FB: four) (one, one, two, two; FB: eight) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000. Powerball. 03-16-30-33-36, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3. (three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six; Powerball:...
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Mississippi gaming revenue outpacing prepandemic figures

(The Center Square) – Bolstered by record demand in several regions, gaming revenues in Mississippi are outpacing prepandemic figures, recent data from a state agency reveals. According to yearly figures from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, gaming tax revenues clocked in at $310.59 million in fiscal year 2022, which...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Laurel Mercantile hosts a successful Mississippi Made event

The Laurel Mercantile hosted their Mississippi Made market on Saturday, September 3, outdoors at the Merc Yard. This event is designed to spotlight Mississippi artisans and craftsmen, many of which the Laurel Mercantile proudly carries in their shop. Mississippi. Mississippi Made provides an opportunity for new and faithful customers alike...
LAUREL, MS
impact601.com

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
impact601.com

Mississippi Public Broadcasting gets new executive director

A broadcast industry veteran has been named to lead Mississippi Public Broadcasting. The Mississippi Authority for Educational Television's Board of Directors, in a news release Wednesday, announced that Royal Aills will lead the agency after a national search. Aills replaces Ronnie Agnew, who left MPB in December 2021 to become general manager for WOSU — a public media station in Columbus, Ohio.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Greenwood Commonwealth. September 2, 2022. If the majority of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals thinks Mississippi did anything “race-neutral” in the 1950s and 1960s, then it doesn’t much know this state’s history. During those decades, Mississippi was at its racially worst. White Mississippi resisted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — While its water crisis continued, students in Mississippi’s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week Tuesday with assurances that the toilets and sinks in their buildings would finally work. Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but...
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

Jerry Glenn Pugh

Jerry Glenn Pugh, 82 of Louin, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, March 17, 1940 in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 04, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Cemetery. Bro....
LOUIN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi Lottery
impact601.com

Clair B. Scott

Clair B. Scott, 99 of Bay Springs, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Bedford Care Center of Petal. She was born Monday, November 27, 1922 in Byhalia to William and Mable Burks Sr. Mrs. Scott graduated from MSCW and obtained her Masters in Chemistry from the University of...
BAY SPRINGS, MS
impact601.com

Trump-backed Diehl wins Massachusetts GOP governor primary

BOSTON (AP) — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy