Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Related
Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech
One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘You act like we don’t know them’: Alabama football coach Nick Saban slaps reporter with snide response to Steve Sarkisian, Texas football question
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave a rather snide response to a reporter who asked about the difficulty of playing against a Texas Longhorns team led by their former OC Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian served as Alabama football’s offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020, so there’s a lot of familiarity there. With that said, it […] The post ‘You act like we don’t know them’: Alabama football coach Nick Saban slaps reporter with snide response to Steve Sarkisian, Texas football question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield breaks silence on Oklahoma Football
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a name for himself while at the University of Oklahoma. During his three seasons at Oklahoma, Mayfield became one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football history. He finished his time at Oklahoma with 12,292 passing yards, 119 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. In...
Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida
Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State
The Brian Kelly era didn’t quite start out the way LSU football fans hoped, as the Tigers were bested by the Florida State Seminoles 24-23 on Sunday night. To make matters worse, one of the Tigers’ best players, defensive lineman Maason Smith, left the game with a knee injury that occurred while he was celebrating […] The post LSU football gets brutal Maason Smith news after loss to Florida State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash
The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers will square off in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, meaning Baker Mayfield will be pitted up against his former team. Ahead of the matchup, Browns running back Nick Chubb was asked about what he expects in a matchup with his old quarterback. Chubb didn’t mince words, giving […] The post Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ed Orgeron’s hilarious reaction to his $17.1 million LSU Tigers buyout
The LSU Tigers decided this offseason to let head football coach, Ed Orgeron, go. It was not without cost though, as they owed him over $17 million on his contract. Orgeron recently spoke to the public regarding his firing and the school’s decision to move on. Coach O a legend 😂🤣 After hearing he got […] The post Ed Orgeron’s hilarious reaction to his $17.1 million LSU Tigers buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
RELATED PEOPLE
LSU football’s most disappointing players from Week 1 loss vs. Florida State
The LSU Tigers had a largely forgettable outing in their 2022 college football season debut, as they lost to the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday to the tune of a 24-23 score. That game is still buzzing among college football fans, with LSU football turning into a butt of jokes, obviously inspired by the schadenfreude they feel toward Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. But it’s not just Kelly’s undoing that doomed LSU football against the Seminoles. There were shortcomings from both the coaches and the players. With that said, let’s take a loot at the three players (or units) that disappointed the most in the loss to the ‘Noles.
‘We are in the Pee Wee league’: Pittsburgh football HC Pat Narduzzi’s hilarious take on underdog role ahead of game vs. SEC’s Tennessee
Pittsburgh football emerged from the ‘Backyard Brawl’ against West Virginia with a win, though they’ll immediately face a tough SEC test in Week 2 when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Evidently, many think it’s going to be a very tough test, as the Panthers, who beat the Volunteers last year and won the ACC […] The post ‘We are in the Pee Wee league’: Pittsburgh football HC Pat Narduzzi’s hilarious take on underdog role ahead of game vs. SEC’s Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ X-factor for 2022 NFL season, and it’s not Trey Lance
The San Francisco 49ers are now just days away from opening their 2022 NFL season vs. the Chicago Bears. The team that was just minutes away from a Super Bowl trip at the end of last season made plenty of changes this offseason that they hope will help get them over the hump in 2022 and back to the Big Game. While most will focus on new quarterback Trey Lance as the 49ers’ X-factor this year, the player who could make the difference between playing and sitting at home on February 12, 2023, is actually wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Brian Kelly gets major shade thrown at him after calling out late reporters
Brian Kelly continues to catch heat over the 24-23 loss of the LSU Tigers to the Florida State Seminoles last Sunday. He recently faced the media and called out reporters for their tardiness only got get a savage clap back from one of them who said they’d likely be on time once LSU football gets it together on the field. It can’t get any crispier than that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jaylen Waddle gets crucial injury update ahead of 2022 NFL season opener
With Week 1 just days away now, lots of different players across the league returned to practice on Monday from injuries with the hopes of suiting up in the season opener. One of those players is Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has been nursing a lower-body injury.
Wake Forest football makes huge decision on Sam Hartman ahead of Vanderbilt clash
Wake Forest football has received a huge boost ahead of their Week 2 clash against Vanderbilt, as quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to return to the field, as reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN. Sources: Wake Forest starting QB Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to return to competition by the school’s medical […] The post Wake Forest football makes huge decision on Sam Hartman ahead of Vanderbilt clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
‘It’s rat poison’: Jalen Hurts gets brutally honest on high expectations for Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles had themselves a very big offseason. They made one of the most high-profile traded by acquiring A.J. Brown while bolstering their defense through the draft and other additions. Jalen Hurts and the Birds are in a great position to make some noise, but he doesn’t want to focus on any of that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kenny Pickett’s Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn’t seen in 15 years
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Mitch Trubisky will be their Week 1 starting QB. With Kenny Pickett not receiving the nod, there will be no rookie quarterbacks starting Week 1 for the first time since 2007, per NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter. The 2007 NFL Draft saw a number of young QBs such as Brady […] The post Kenny Pickett’s Steelers benching secures Week 1 quirk NFL hasn’t seen in 15 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Notre Dame Football now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999 after loss to Ohio State
Notre Dame football lost their opening game to the Ohio State Buckeyes in rather brutal fashion, which apparently put them on the wrong end of history as well. According to Connor O’Gara of Saturday Down South, the loss meant that the Fighting Irish are now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999. The Buckeyes […] The post Notre Dame Football now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999 after loss to Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is on the horizon! Consequently, many football fans across the league are gearing up for another insane season. A ton of change occurred during the NFL offseason, and one team that made its own changes is the Detroit Lions. Now it’s time to make some bold Lions predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Matt Eberflus drops truth bomb on Trey Lance ahead of QB’s showdown vs. Justin Fields
Trey Lance isn’t exactly a new face in the NFL, but he is about to make his debut as a full-time starter for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears on the road. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has an idea how good of a player Lance is, but that seems to be the limit of what he knows about the 49ers’ plan in using the second-year quarterback this year.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
197K+
Followers
109K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0