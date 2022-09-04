Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (two, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen)
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (one, nine, four; FB: eight) (one, seven, four; FB: zero) (nine, nine, two, zero; FB: eight) (seven, nine, two, nine; FB: zero) Match 5. 02-09-10-11-17 (two, nine, ten, eleven, seventeen) Estimated jackpot: $272,000. Mega Millions. 06-17-46-59-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier:...
Mississippi gaming revenue outpacing prepandemic figures
(The Center Square) – Bolstered by record demand in several regions, gaming revenues in Mississippi are outpacing prepandemic figures, recent data from a state agency reveals. According to yearly figures from the Mississippi Department of Revenue, gaming tax revenues clocked in at $310.59 million in fiscal year 2022, which...
Laurel Mercantile hosts a successful Mississippi Made event
The Laurel Mercantile hosted their Mississippi Made market on Saturday, September 3, outdoors at the Merc Yard. This event is designed to spotlight Mississippi artisans and craftsmen, many of which the Laurel Mercantile proudly carries in their shop. Mississippi. Mississippi Made provides an opportunity for new and faithful customers alike...
Mississippi Public Broadcasting gets new executive director
A broadcast industry veteran has been named to lead Mississippi Public Broadcasting. The Mississippi Authority for Educational Television's Board of Directors, in a news release Wednesday, announced that Royal Aills will lead the agency after a national search. Aills replaces Ronnie Agnew, who left MPB in December 2021 to become general manager for WOSU — a public media station in Columbus, Ohio.
Editorial Roundup: Mississippi
Greenwood Commonwealth. September 2, 2022. If the majority of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals thinks Mississippi did anything “race-neutral” in the 1950s and 1960s, then it doesn’t much know this state’s history. During those decades, Mississippi was at its racially worst. White Mississippi resisted...
Students return to campus amid water crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — While its water crisis continued, students in Mississippi’s capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week Tuesday with assurances that the toilets and sinks in their buildings would finally work. Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but...
Jerry Glenn Pugh
Jerry Glenn Pugh, 82 of Louin, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, March 17, 1940 in Bay Springs, Mississippi. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 04, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Cemetery. Bro....
Tony Rydale Jones
The visitation for Mr. Tony Rydale Jones will be held at Bay Springs Funeral Home Monday September 12, 2022, from 11:00 until 12:00 p.m. The graveside services will be held at Leona Church Cemetery Monday September 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Tony R. Jones is the son of Ellis Jones...
Melvin Crosby Jr.
The visitation for Mr. Melvin Crosby Jr. will be held at Bay Springs Funeral Home Tuesday September 13, 2022, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. The graveside services will be held at Shady Grove Church Cemetery Wednesday September 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Melvin is the son of Amazir Crosby and...
