Louisville, KY

leoweekly.com

Big Four Arts Festival Returns To Louisville This Weekend

Big Four Arts Festival, an annual event with more than 150 artists, returns to Waterfront Park this weekend. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. The main draw is a juried art show that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

53rd annual Gaslight Festival begins this weekend

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown this Sunday and will have support from a corporate partner for the first time in its history. Now in its 53rd year, the Gaslight Festival started as a small street party in 1969 and has grown to become one of the largest festivals in the region. It is produced by the Jeffersontown Chamber. Earlier this year it was announced that Kroger would become a resenting sponsor of the event.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
foodanddine.com

Maker’s Mark Flavor Fest falls on Thursday, Sept. 15

Important tidings from Maker’s Mark (bold passage mine):. Join us at Star Hill Farm as we partner with APRON, Inc. for the most flavorful night at our Distillery, Maker’s Mark Flavor Fest on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Throughout the evening, you will explore the Distillery grounds and delight your taste buds with food and drink from different Louisville-area chefs and bartenders, all for a good cause. The entire proceeds from your ticket will be donated directly to APRON, Inc., which provides assistance and support to members of the independent restaurant and bar community in the Louisville-area during times of need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular

Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
LOUISVILLE, KY
99.5 WKDQ

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering ‘Weep No More… Bizarre Victorian Mourning and Funerary Customs’ Tours

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
leoweekly.com

The Really Really Free Market is coming to Joe Creason Park on Sept. 24

“Nothing in life is free” is a lie. The Really Really Free Market is really really free and all the items available for choosing will be really really free. There is no trading, no bartering and absolutely no money exchange. The Louisville Anarchists host this Anti-Capitalist Market several times a year organized around their principles of “mutual aid, cooperation, and voluntary association.” However, anyone at any time can do a RRFM. It’s an event with roots in New Zealand and Asian Food Not Bombs groups. The event has spread worldwide and happens all over the United States.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

West Louisville library expanding space and resources

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) announced plans for a $5.5 million addition to its Portland Branch. The branch has been open for nearly 120 years, having been founded in 1903. It’s been in the same building it is now since 1913. The Portland branch...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool

This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shawn Wayans appearing in Louisville for weekend comedy shows

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Comedian and actor Shawn Wayans will be heading to Louisville over the weekend to perform at the Louisville Comedy Club. According to the comedy club’s website, Wayans will be appearing on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 with two shows each night. In addition to stand-up...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentuckiana Heart Walk Warriors highlighted on 30-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Heart Association is celebrating 30 years of the Kentuckiana Heart Walk. As part of the celebration, the AHA is also highlighting Kentuckiana Heart Walk Heart Warriors from the past decade!. Carly – 2019. Carly discovered her heart problem while playing a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days

VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
VERSAILLES, KY

