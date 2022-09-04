Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
Big Four Arts Festival Returns To Louisville This Weekend
Big Four Arts Festival, an annual event with more than 150 artists, returns to Waterfront Park this weekend. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 11. The main draw is a juried art show that...
Wave 3
53rd annual Gaslight Festival begins this weekend
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The annual Gaslight Festival returns to Jeffersontown this Sunday and will have support from a corporate partner for the first time in its history. Now in its 53rd year, the Gaslight Festival started as a small street party in 1969 and has grown to become one of the largest festivals in the region. It is produced by the Jeffersontown Chamber. Earlier this year it was announced that Kroger would become a resenting sponsor of the event.
foodanddine.com
Maker’s Mark Flavor Fest falls on Thursday, Sept. 15
Important tidings from Maker’s Mark (bold passage mine):. Join us at Star Hill Farm as we partner with APRON, Inc. for the most flavorful night at our Distillery, Maker’s Mark Flavor Fest on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Throughout the evening, you will explore the Distillery grounds and delight your taste buds with food and drink from different Louisville-area chefs and bartenders, all for a good cause. The entire proceeds from your ticket will be donated directly to APRON, Inc., which provides assistance and support to members of the independent restaurant and bar community in the Louisville-area during times of need.
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
WLKY.com
PNC Broadway line-up in Louisville announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — PNC Broadway series is coming back to Louisville with a full slate of shows. The schedule covers a broad range of material from a popular film turned musical to a new take on a classic novel to a Tony Award-winning show that is currently performing on Broadway in New York City.
wdrb.com
'We're home' l Black Bourbon Society hosts first event in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A group of whiskey enthusiasts brought their annual celebration to Louisville's Bourbon District. As part of its weekend-long Bourbon Boule, the organization hosted an open house at Michter's Distillery in downtown Louisville as one of their final events. The Black Bourbon Society, which has more...
Thousands of Pumpkins Light up Kentucky Nights During the Louisville Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular
Summer is winding down, and fun fall activities are getting ready to start!. Every year in Louisville they host thousands of jack o' lanterns at Iroquois Park. This event is super cool because artists create stunning art on this jack o' lanterns that are then lit up and displayed throughout the park. It's a really cool event that takes place after dark, and you can walk through trails all lit up by the glow of jack o' lanterns.
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering ‘Weep No More… Bizarre Victorian Mourning and Funerary Customs’ Tours
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
leoweekly.com
The Really Really Free Market is coming to Joe Creason Park on Sept. 24
“Nothing in life is free” is a lie. The Really Really Free Market is really really free and all the items available for choosing will be really really free. There is no trading, no bartering and absolutely no money exchange. The Louisville Anarchists host this Anti-Capitalist Market several times a year organized around their principles of “mutual aid, cooperation, and voluntary association.” However, anyone at any time can do a RRFM. It’s an event with roots in New Zealand and Asian Food Not Bombs groups. The event has spread worldwide and happens all over the United States.
Wave 3
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. That includes Sharon Franklin, who was impressed with the turnout. “I’m quite surprised really with the weather,...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
leoweekly.com
Two Louisville Haunted Attractions Named To Industry’s ‘Top Haunts’ List
The Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the national organization for the scare attraction industry, announced today that two Louisville-area scare attractions have been certified for its annual “Top Haunts” list. The Haunted Hotel (3000 S. 4th St.) and The Devil’s Attic (647 W. Hill St.) were recognized...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
Wave 3
West Louisville library expanding space and resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Free Public Library (LFPL) announced plans for a $5.5 million addition to its Portland Branch. The branch has been open for nearly 120 years, having been founded in 1903. It’s been in the same building it is now since 1913. The Portland branch...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Cherokee Gardens Mansion Has A Saltwater Swimming Pool
This classic Colonial mansion built in 1938 is located in the heart of Cherokee Gardens. The massive 7,000 square-foot space has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a three car garage. Inside, you’ll find light-filled rooms with gleaming hardwood floors and beautiful millwork. Not to mention the home office and exercise...
WLKY.com
Biscuit Belly opening its fourth Louisville restaurant
MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (Michael L. Jones) — A growing breakfast chain is opening a fourth Louisville restaurant in Middletown,according to Louisville Business First. Biscuit Belly is opening its a new location at 13301 Shelbyville Road, according to a construction plan filed with Louisville Metro Government. The more than 2,800-square-foot space...
'24 SF Trentyn Flowers Lands Louisville Scholarship Offer
The California prospect in one of the top players in the Class of 2024.
Wave 3
Shawn Wayans appearing in Louisville for weekend comedy shows
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Comedian and actor Shawn Wayans will be heading to Louisville over the weekend to perform at the Louisville Comedy Club. According to the comedy club’s website, Wayans will be appearing on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 with two shows each night. In addition to stand-up...
Wave 3
Kentuckiana Heart Walk Warriors highlighted on 30-year anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Heart Association is celebrating 30 years of the Kentuckiana Heart Walk. As part of the celebration, the AHA is also highlighting Kentuckiana Heart Walk Heart Warriors from the past decade!. Carly – 2019. Carly discovered her heart problem while playing a...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky orchard gears up for pick-your-own-apple days
VERSAILLES, Ky. — Fall is fast approaching and in Kentucky, that means pick-your-own-apple season is upon us. That was clear this weekend at Eckert’s Orchard. It’s the start of the apple harvesting season at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. This past weekend was pick-your-own honey crisp apple...
