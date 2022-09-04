Read full article on original website
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
texasstandard.org
San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution
As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman organizing flood relief for area where she’s from in Mexico
SAN ANTONIO – Rose Garza hopes what is now a desire to help flood victims in the state of Coahuila where she’s from will become an actual relief effort for the people who are still there. Heavy rain last week drenched not only the border cities of Ciudad...
Historic Southtown San Antonio building gutted by 2020 fire could have second life as coffee shop
The 1920s-era structure, known as the “Triangle Garage,” will become Oak & Saint, a coffee shop inspired by the owner's travels in Japan.
Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend
The stop at San Antonio's Shops at Rivercenter is part of company's 'SHEINTexas' tour.
Texas Woman Tries To Kidnap Child Inside Shopping Cart At Walmart
"Just because she's yours doesn't mean I can't take her."
KSAT 12
Suicide now 2nd leading cause of death in people 10-34 in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – “I lost my father to suicide in 2010,” said Greg Watson from San Antonio. Watson was 21 at the time. “I ended up turning to my own self medication and grief and it was difficult to get outside of that,” Watson said. He...
KSAT 12
San Antonio community supports family that lost everything in lightning strike fire
SAN ANTONIO – One southside family’s long road to recovery is a little easier thanks to the support from the San Antonio community. The Sauceda family of seven lost everything in a fire that was caused by a lightning strike on August 11, according to SAFD. “Why me,...
devinenews.com
Devine teen’s family searching for kidney donor, touching story of one little girl’s enormous generosity
Earlier this year, an 8-year-old child asked her mommy to sign her up to be a kidney donor for her friend Gwyn. While age limits make it impossible for her to give a kidney, the story of this little girl’s kindness and generosity will surely be transplanted into the hearts of many others who can.
KSAT 12
Popular online retailer Shein holding pop-up store in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The popular online retailer Shein is holding a pop-up shop in downtown San Antonio this weekend. Shein will be at the Shops at Rivercenter on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Sunday from noon-6 p.m. The Shops at Rivercenter is located at 849 E. Commerce St.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's
SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
enchantingtexas.com
26 Amazing Things to do in New Braunfels
New Braunfels is located in Central Texas near San Antonio. This charming Texan small town has German heritage and is known for its scenic beauty. The city’s rich heritage has also made it a cultural destination in the Lone Star State. The city has an interesting history. New Braunfels...
KSAT 12
Free treats for Teachers on Sept. 7
SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s and Scooter’s Coffee celebrate teachers with free treats on Wednesday, Sept. 7. School employees can stop by participating McDonald’s location in the San Antonio area for a free bakery item and a small hot or iced coffee between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
VIA is providing special bus service to Bad Bunny's San Antonio concert
Here's what to know about VIA's Bad Bunny service.
KSAT 12
East Side community farm helping groups grow their own vegetables
SAN ANTONIO – Garcia Street Urban Farm near Wyoming Street and Garcia Street broke ground in the spring of 2020 and since then they have grown more than 7,000 pounds of vegetables. “We do market stands every Wednesday starting this year in October and that’s where we sell our...
Body found with wound to head, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found downtown Wednesday morning with a wound to the head. Police say a resident found the woman's body while on their way to work just after 7 a.m. near El Paso St and South Frio St. We have a crew on the scene...
KSAT 12
Families escape, cat dies, during North Side apartment fire
SAN ANTONIO – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged or destroyed seven units at a North Side apartment complex. The fire broke out after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mediterranean Villas Apartments, sending residents of on building out into the street. Firefighters...
San Antonio man arrested in connection with stealing $30K in collectibles
The collectibles were stolen still in their original boxes.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio ranks in Top 15 among most polite cities in U.S., according to study
SAN ANTONIO - Differences in local traditions, behaviors, and mannerisms can affect our opinions of the cities we choose to call home. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the US and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
KTSA
15 residents at San Antonio apartment complex escape as fire causes $100,000 in damages to their building
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 15 people are looking for new places to live after fire caused severe damage to a North side apartment building. Firefighters were called to Mediterranean Villas in the 1500 block of Jackson-Keller Road around 11:45 P.M. Tuesday. Flames were shooting from the building when...
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
