San Antonio tree tragedy gives wings to an angelic solution

As Beatle George Harrison said five decades ago, “All Things Must Pass.” But when it’s time for a massive tree to pass, some folks can’t quite let go. The story of one such reluctant homeowner — and an artist whose efforts lent a divinely inspired solution — starts with Dona Liston and her incredible home.
Popular online retailer Shein holding pop-up store in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The popular online retailer Shein is holding a pop-up shop in downtown San Antonio this weekend. Shein will be at the Shops at Rivercenter on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Sunday from noon-6 p.m. The Shops at Rivercenter is located at 849 E. Commerce St.
San Antonio brothers celebrate life in their 100's

SAN ANTONIO - Imagine living long enough to see your brother turn 101 years old. Your younger brother. For the past few years, News 4 has been tracking the birthdays of World War II veteran Fortino Rocha, who recently reached 108 years old. But it's high time we let him share the spotlight with his younger brother Natividad, who's currently celebrating his 101st birthday.
26 Amazing Things to do in New Braunfels

New Braunfels is located in Central Texas near San Antonio. This charming Texan small town has German heritage and is known for its scenic beauty. The city’s rich heritage has also made it a cultural destination in the Lone Star State. The city has an interesting history. New Braunfels...
Free treats for Teachers on Sept. 7

SAN ANTONIO – McDonald’s and Scooter’s Coffee celebrate teachers with free treats on Wednesday, Sept. 7. School employees can stop by participating McDonald’s location in the San Antonio area for a free bakery item and a small hot or iced coffee between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Families escape, cat dies, during North Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged or destroyed seven units at a North Side apartment complex. The fire broke out after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mediterranean Villas Apartments, sending residents of on building out into the street. Firefighters...
San Antonio ranks in Top 15 among most polite cities in U.S., according to study

SAN ANTONIO - Differences in local traditions, behaviors, and mannerisms can affect our opinions of the cities we choose to call home. Preply surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the US and asked them about the rudeness level in their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, our birthday week continues! We’re bringing you cakes, cocktails, sleepovers, mini pancakes, Money Saving Wednesday and taking you inside the new Four Brothers Restaurant on the River Walk. Amaris Garcia, owner of Glamaris Cakes, shows Fiona and Mike how to create...
