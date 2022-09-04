Read full article on original website
Related
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
Idris Elba’s Daughter Didn’t Speak To Him After Not Getting Role In The Film ‘Beast’
Idris Elba and Will Packer visited 'The Breakfast Club' to discuss their new film, 'Beast'
RELATED PEOPLE
Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in 'The Whale': 'I wanted to disappear'
Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in "The Whale" took a major toll on him. Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was "all pedal and no gas."
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
Jamie Foxx says it’ll be ‘tough’ to release his shelved comedy that stars Robert Downey Jr. as a Mexican man
Jamie Foxx recently told CinemaBlend that his unreleased directorial effort “All-Star Weekend” remains shelved due to the current state of comedy. The Oscar winner shot the comedy in 2016 with a cast that includes Jeremy Piven, Robert Downey Jr., Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and Eva Longoria. “All-Star...
People
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba's Relationship Timeline
Art imitated life when Idris Elba met Sabrina Dhowre at a jazz bar one Sunday night in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017. The actor was in town filming The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet when he saw the Somali-Canadian model and fell in love "at first sight." The film centers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit in Ceremony Including Cars from Fast & Furious Franchise
Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit — who were first linked to one another in July 2020 — got engaged in September 2021 Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit are married! The couple — who were first linked in July 2020 — officially said "I do" in a Redondo Beach, Calif., ceremony on Saturday. For her big day, Brewster, 42, wore a form-fitting white dress that broke out at the bottom and featured a lace embroidered bodice. Morfit, meanwhile, kept it cool in a dark-colored tuxedo. The couple's ceremony included various...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’
Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the...
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Former Costar Brendan Fraser’s Emotional Ovation Moment
Dwayne Johnson was ecstatic for his Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser, who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. On Sunday, fans of Fraser were delighted to learn that the actor had received a lengthy standing ovation at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Among those pleased admirers was Johnson, who made his debut movie appearance in 2001’s Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns. Johnson shared his delight for Fraser on his Twitter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
wegotthiscovered.com
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
Robert Downey Jr. Opens Up About Moment He Felt A Connection With His Late Father Amid Their Documentary’s Premiere
Most movie lovers are surely familiar with Robert Downey Jr., the man most famous for playing Marvel’s Tony Stark/Iron Man for over a decade. Of course, many cinephiles are probably also familiar with his famous filmmaker father, Robert Downey Sr., who passed away at the age of 85 last summer. (Shortly after, Downey Jr. paid tribute to his dad.) Before he passed, the prolific performer and his son were producing a documentary illustrious career. Now, amid its debut, the Marvel alum has opened up about a moment in which he felt particularly connected to his late father.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Spider-Man's Michael Keaton Knows You Won't Believe Him When He Says He's Never Watched A Marvel Movie
Believe it or not, Michael Keaton has actually never watched a Marvel movie.
hypebeast.com
'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' Slasher Receives Official Trailer
A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh books are taking a thrilling, bloodthirsty turn in the first trailer for an upcoming horror film, titled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie follows Winne (Craig David Dowsett) and his best friend Piglet (Chris Cordell), who enter a feral rampage after...
Comments / 0