Lexington, KY

247Sports

FSU extends offer to 2023 wide receiver out of South Florida

Florida State has extended a scholarship offer to Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna three-star wide receiver Edwin Joseph. The 6-foot, 175-pounder announced the news on his Twitter account Tuesday morning. FSU director of high school relations Ryan Bartow, linebackers coach Randy Shannon and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans were all tagged...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Freshman LB Wesley Bissainthe impresses in debut

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – When Mario Cristobal took over as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes in December, one of his biggest priorities was securing Wesley Bissainthe in the recruiting class. Bissainthe, a former four-star linebacker from Miami Central, has not disappointed since he arrived on campus in the...
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

The LifeWallet Park UM football stadium with 60,000 seats is on it’s way thanks to the “Ruiz clan”

Johnny Ruiz which is the eldest of the 3 kids that make up the “Ruiz clan” has released designs for the long awaited and planned Tropical Park football stadium. The head of the ”Ruiz clan” is John H. Ruiz, a business billionaire and University of Miami alumni, who seeks to establish a new place in Southwest Miami-Dade at Tropical Park off Bird Road for the University of Miami football team. Then we have Alex Ruiz - Chief Executive Officer of Cigarette Racing, Cristy Ruiz - Chief Marketing Officer of Cigarette Racing, and last but not least there is, Johnny Ruiz - Chief Operations Officer of Cigarette Racing and also the one mostly involved with the anxiously awaited UM football stadium.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami

We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
MIAMI, FL
mdcthereporter.com

Men’s Basketball Team To Host Open Tryouts

The Miami Dade College men’s basketball team is having open tryouts on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Theodore R. Gibson Health Center, 11011 S.W. 104th St., at Kendall Campus. Candidates will participate in shooting, dribbling, defensive and rebounding drills. “We are looking for someone who stands out...
MIAMI, FL
Florida Weekly

Teen golfer breaks course record at Estero Country Club

Chloe Kovelesky, a 15-year-old high school student from Boca Raton, broke the Estero Country Club course record. Covering the 6,132-yard, par-72 course, the sophomore recorded a 64 during round one of the Florida State Golf Association’s Women’s Four-Ball Championship Aug. 13-14. The tournament consisted of 35 teams over...
NBC Miami

Thief Still at Large After Breaking Into Brazil Mart in Miami

A thief broke into a supermarket in Miami and walked away with cash and electronics shortly after midnight on Sunday. The incident happened in Brazil Mart located at Southwest 27th Avenue, when someone broke into the store with their face covered. The subject broke in through a door that had...
MIAMI, FL
Eater

13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Salmon Recalled In Florida And 10 Other States After Testing Finds Listeria

St. James Smokehouse of Miami, FL, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4-ounce packages (Product of Scotland) because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Miami home sells for record $106.87 million; seller to donate proceeds to charity

Seems South Florida real estate, and especially Miami, continues to set records, even amidst reports of the market cooling off. In January, a 4-acre waterfront Miami home set a listing record when it listed for $150 million. The home with Biscayne Bay as its backyard, belonged to businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL

