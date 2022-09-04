GTA V’s Latest Car Release Looks Almost Exactly Like a Chevy Camaro

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise has always featured cars that were vaguely reminiscent of real cars, just with different names. I can still remember back when I was way too young to be playing a game as violent as GTA: Vice City, my favorite car was the Banshee because it looked like a C4 Corvette. Now, though, Rockstar just revealed a new car for GTA V and it looks so similar to another GM product that its lawyers might soon be making a few phone calls. It’s called the Declasse Vigero ZX and it looks exactly like the current Chevy Camaro .

While GTA cars have always been similar to real cars, but just different enough to avoid any legal issues, this Vigero ZX pushes the envelope. It isn’t similar to the Camaro—it’s damn near identical. It’s almost like Rockstar didn’t even try to differentiate it. The Vigero’s headlights feature the exact same LED light bar, just instead of having on circular headlight, the GTA car has two. The GTA car also has the same grille shape, a nearly identical grille insert, the same front air intakes, the same side mirrors, and the same taillights. Even the C-pillar kink is the same. It’s a digital ripoff.

Fans of the game, especially those who are also Camaro fans, might be happy about this, as it adds some realism to the experience while allowing them to drive a car that they love. However, I don’t think GM or its lawyers are going to be too happy about it.

I’ve played most of the Grand Theft Auto games and they’ve always tried to make their cities feel as close to real cities as possible. Adding realistic looking cars is a crucial part of that. So I can imagine it’s cool for players to essentially drive around in what looks like a Camaro, in a digital city that feels like L.A. However, I can also imagine that GM isn’t going to be thrilled about having a virtual carbon copy of one of its most famous cars running over thousands of digital civilians.

