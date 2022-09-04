ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA V’s Latest Car Release Looks Almost Exactly Like a Chevy Camaro

By Nico DeMattia
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tIQGY_0hi6Tn8L00

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise has always featured cars that were vaguely reminiscent of real cars, just with different names. I can still remember back when I was way too young to be playing a game as violent as GTA: Vice City, my favorite car was the Banshee because it looked like a C4 Corvette. Now, though, Rockstar just revealed a new car for GTA V and it looks so similar to another GM product that its lawyers might soon be making a few phone calls. It’s called the Declasse Vigero ZX and it looks exactly like the current Chevy Camaro .

While GTA cars have always been similar to real cars, but just different enough to avoid any legal issues, this Vigero ZX pushes the envelope. It isn’t similar to the Camaro—it’s damn near identical. It’s almost like Rockstar didn’t even try to differentiate it. The Vigero’s headlights feature the exact same LED light bar, just instead of having on circular headlight, the GTA car has two. The GTA car also has the same grille shape, a nearly identical grille insert, the same front air intakes, the same side mirrors, and the same taillights. Even the C-pillar kink is the same. It’s a digital ripoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vU04w_0hi6Tn8L00

Fans of the game, especially those who are also Camaro fans, might be happy about this, as it adds some realism to the experience while allowing them to drive a car that they love. However, I don’t think GM or its lawyers are going to be too happy about it.

I’ve played most of the Grand Theft Auto games and they’ve always tried to make their cities feel as close to real cities as possible. Adding realistic looking cars is a crucial part of that. So I can imagine it’s cool for players to essentially drive around in what looks like a Camaro, in a digital city that feels like L.A. However, I can also imagine that GM isn’t going to be thrilled about having a virtual carbon copy of one of its most famous cars running over thousands of digital civilians.

Got tips? Send them to tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Chevy Camaro#Gta#Gm#Video Game#Gta V#Rockstar Games#The Grand Theft A
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package Details Officially Revealed

Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval recently set out on a quest to let fans name its forthcoming black appearance package for the pony car duo. Earlier today, photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed, though no details were available at that time. Now, FoMoCo has officially revealed the new, optional package.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America

If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
SMALL BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
CARS
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 Races A 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon: Video

GM Authority has shared countless videos from the Cars and Zebras channel on YouTube in recent years, all of which have featured stock vintage muscle cars competing in a factory drag racing series based out of Michigan. Today, we’re back with yet another clip from this American iron-obsessed channel, but this video is slightly different than the rest, showing a vintage 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL-1 racing a modern-day Dodge Challenger Demon down the 1320.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy