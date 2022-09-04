ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Had Car Towed While Throwing TD Passes in Longhorns’ Opener

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

Apparently, campus police in Austin don’t care if you’re name is Quinn Ewers. Park in the wrong spot and you’ll find your car at the nearest impound lot.

Ewers, a former five-star prospect and current quarterback at Texas, made his debut as a college starter on Saturday as the team hosted Louisiana-Monroe. Ewers put together a solid performance, completing 16-of-24 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in a 52-10 victory.

Usually, the night after a big win is pretty enjoyable. Not for Ewers. When the quarterback left the stadium after the victory, he had a “Dude, where’s my car?” moment.

Ewers took to Twitter following the contest, saying “How’d I get towed during the game?”

It’s not really clear what the parking situation was like on Saturday night in Austin. All we know is, those in charge of keeping order don’t care if you’re a member of the football team or not, apparently.

Ewers learned that lesson the hard way Saturday night.

The Tests Get Tougher for Quinn Ewers, Texas

Hopefully, everything turns out just fine for Ewers when it comes to his vehicle troubles. That’s something the former five-star prospect doesn’t want to have to worry about for the next week.

Yes, Ewers had a strong outing on Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, but life is about to get way more difficult. Next Saturday, the Longhorns face a massive test, hosting No. 1 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide, once again, look like a national championship contender. They rolled to a 55-0 victory over Utah State in their season opener on Saturday, with Bryce Young throwing five touchdown passes. The defense held the Aggies to just 136 yards and seven first downs.

Next Saturday’s showdown in Austin presents plenty of intriguing storylines. Not only is Ewers a former top-ranked prospect, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spent two seasons (2019-20) on Nick Saban ‘s Alabama staff as the offensive coordinator.

Plus, in this era of Texas attempting to make its return to the national spotlight, it could use a strong showing against the best the sport has to offer.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT. It will be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff featured game.

The post Texas QB Quinn Ewers Had Car Towed While Throwing TD Passes in Longhorns’ Opener appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

LeBron James Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among those being sued $10 million for allegedly stealing “intellectual property rights” to the film “Black Ice.”. In addition, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, along with rappers Drake and Future are defendants in the lawsuit. “Black Ice” is about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, per the New York Post. Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), served the lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Kelly Ripa Reveals on ‘Live’ That Her Mom Underwent Major Surgery

Live with Kelly and Ryan star Kelly Ripa recently returned home and reclaimed her chair on her talk show after spending some quality time at the beach with her husband Mark Consuelos. That said, hopefully, the TV star was able to bring some of that R&R home with her because she revealed on the latest installment of Live that her mother underwent a serious surgery this week.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Former Costar Brendan Fraser’s Emotional Ovation Moment

Dwayne Johnson was ecstatic for his Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser, who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. On Sunday, fans of Fraser were delighted to learn that the actor had received a lengthy standing ovation at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Among those pleased admirers was Johnson, who made his debut movie appearance in 2001’s Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns. Johnson shared his delight for Fraser on his Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo, Has Fans Concerned

American Pickers fans have had former star Frank Fritz on their minds as the 56-year-old suffered a stroke in July. Recently though, Fritz provided fans with a positive update about his condition and he seems to be on the mend. Nevertheless, the American Pickers fanbase is still showing concern as its current star, Mike Wolfe, appears completely unrecognizable in one of his new posts. See his recent Tweet below.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Amusement Park Ride Plummets to the Ground Leaving Over a Dozen Hospitalized in Horrifying Video

On Sunday (September 4), residents of Mohali, India, flocked to the Dashera Ground in Phase-8 to enjoy an evening of carnival food and thrilling amusement park rides at a visiting fair. Among the most popular attractions was the drop tower, which brought riders 50 feet into the air before sending them rocketing back to the ground, spinning the whole way down.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

‘Monarch’s Susan Sarandon Says ‘Smoking a Joint With Willie Nelson’ Is Closest She Came to Country Music Before Show

Susan Sarandon is a veteran actress, but she admits that the Country Music world was far off her radar before filming her new TV show. The new show in question is Monarch, which producers are calling “Empire meets Succession“, reports Deadline. Sarandon plays Dottie Cantrell Roman, who is the matriarch of the country music dynasty. She’s married to Albie, who is played by Trace Adkins.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Louisiana Monroe
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Florida Man Survives 3 Days in Swamp After Alligator Bites Off His Arm

Eric Merda of Florida survived a terrifying encounter with an alligator that bit off his arm and left him stranded for three days in an expansive swamp. The attack occurred earlier this summer in Myakka City, Florida at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp. He got lost in the woods around the camp when he found himself at a small lake. He decided to swim across the lake rather than walk around. “Not the smartest decision a Florida boy could make,” said Merda in an interview with his local news affiliate.
MYAKKA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child

It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child. PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Wolf Caught, Returned To Enclosure After Escaping at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

After initial reports of an escape, a Cleveland Metroparks Zoo official has been able to confirm the details of the wolf event. According to Cleveland Metroparks’ Director of Communications Jacqueline Gerling, a single wolf did escape its zoo enclosure. Gerling tells local WLWT5 that “officials are still gathering details on how the wolf was able to escape. Once more information is available, it’ll be released at a later date, she concluded for the outlet.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy