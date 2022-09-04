ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific County, WA

Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Washington Leads To Learning Opportunity for Community

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhwEX_0hi6Tf4X00

A large thresher shark washed up on the shore of Long Beach Peninsula in Pacific County in Washington State, and the Seaside Aquarium took it as an opportunity to educate the community. Aquarium personnel initially responded to calls about the stranded thresher in order to potentially save it, but the shark died shortly after they arrived. It weighed between 300 and 365 pounds and was somewhere in the ballpark of 12 feet long.

In a Facebook post, the Seaside Aquarium shared information about the necropsy done on the shark. They took the opportunity to educate the community on thresher sharks by making the necropsy a public event. The shark was available for public viewing for those interested as well, before the necropsy. The aquarium posted that they had about 50 to 75 people in attendance.

This thresher was similar to another one that washed ashore on August 18. Residents were fascinated by the long tail, which the shark uses to disturb and stun schools of fish. It then swims back through the stunned school and gobbles them up. A thresher’s tail can get almost 10 feet long, and it’s an amazing sight to see.

“It is not very often that we get to see these large sharks and anything we can learn or educate the public on is a great opportunity,” Seaside Aquarium wrote in their post. As for why thresher sharks are washing up in the area, there’s currently no explanation. But, the aquarium said, “that is why it is important to be able to collect data and various tissue and organ samples.”

8-Year-Old Finds Enormous Fossilized Shark Tooth In South Carolina

In other fascinating news, a boy made an amazing find this past August. Riley Gracely, his parents, and his brother were traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when they made a pit stop at a local fossil-hunting expedition, called Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, SC.

Riley’s father, Justin Gracely, recalled the story. He remembered Riley “was walking around the bases of these piles of gravel and dirt and noticed what he thought was the edge of a tooth. When he pulled it out, he was so excited.”

Riley had found a 4.75-inch angustidens tooth in one of the facility’s gravel mounds. Otodus angustidens are a species of prehistoric sharks that lived about 33 million to 22 million years ago. They are known for their “megateeth,” and are related to the megalodon. While the megalodon could reach up to 70 feet long, angustidens are estimated to have reached about 30 feet.

Riley’s parents expressed their immense pride at his find, and Palmetto Fossil Excursions also posted about it on their Facebook. “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!” they wrote, enthusiastically. “This young man just scored a 4.75 [inch] Angustiden tooth in our Premium Gravel Layer piles on a dry dig!!!”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Angler Reels in Absolutely Massive Sturgeon on a Barbie Fishing Rod

We should all start fishing like a girl. This angler pulled out the Barbie fishing rod and reeled in the catch of a lifetime with a huge sturgeon. Spending time in the outdoors can surprise you. The massive fish was the biggest catch of the young fisherman’s career. Just when you try to make a silly video with a skinny, cheap child’s rod – the fish of a lifetime comes swimming by, looking for a small bite to eat.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, WA
County
Pacific County, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
GraysHarborTalk

2022 Fall Events and Activities in Grays Harbor County

Are you ready for pumpkin spice and everything fall? The days are getting shorter and summer may be ending, but there are tons of fun fall activities and events to keep you in a good mood – even if you do have to get those sweatshirts out of storage. Here are the 2022 fall events and activities in Grays Harbor County.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thresher Shark#Washed Ashore#Shark Tooth#Long Beach Peninsula#Fish
97 Rock

Hidden Cave Near Tri-Cities is a Favorite Day Trip Hike

Boulder Cave, officially known as Trail #962 is operated by the US Forest Service runs about 1.5 miles from beginning to end, and although some parts of the trail are rough from recent water damage, it is suitable for all levels of hikers. Dogs are welcome but are not allowed inside the cave.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Executive director of Carl Maxey Center killed in Puget Sound seaplane crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sandy Williams, a civil rights activist and executive director of the Carl Maxey Center, was lost in the floatplane crash on the Puget Sound on Sunday. Williams was a community organizer, filmmaker, and entrepreneur with a decades-long background focusing on discrimination, equity, and social justice. She was also the publisher and editor of THE BLACK LENS, the...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Chronicle

The Youngest Women’s World Elk Calling Champ Is a 12-Year-Old From Oregon

Elk sounds vary from grunts, screams and coos to something like an excited chimpanzee – a sound human elk callers refer to as “chuckling.” None of it sounds like something that would emanate from a 12-year-old girl. But the new, youngest ever Women’s World Elk Calling Champion is Ella Lees, a middle schooler from La Grande.
OREGON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Local officials cautiously optimistic as elk season begins

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s district biologist expects a moderate increase in successful elk hunts this season after five years of relatively flat numbers. Surveys conducted last winter showed a startling increase of 3,000 animals, which would put the Yakima herd’s population well above its management objective...
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

555K+
Followers
60K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy