ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Students accused of yelling racial slurs at high school volleyball players in Texas

By Mitchell Willetts
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A Texas school district is investigating claims that some of its students yelled racial slurs at volleyball players during a recent game against another school.

The alleged racist heckling happened Friday, Sept. 2, when the Hays High School Hawks faced off against the Canyon High School Cougarettes, according to Jennifer Gardner Price, whose daughters play for Hays.

Hays High School is in Buda, about 22 miles southwest of downtown Austin, and Canyon is in New Braunfels.

Throughout the game, students sitting in the front row of Canyon High School’s student section yelled the N-word at Price’s daughters and other players, she said in a social media post.

Price’s daughters are Black.

The students hurled “the N-word (hard R) at my daughters and a few more teammates throughout the match, SO MANY TIMES!!!” the post read.

When Hays coaches complained to Canyon administrators in attendance, they told their students, “watch your mouths,” according to Price, but no harsher action was taken and no one was removed from the game.

“The boys were not kept away from our team after the game and they were allowed to continue to heckle the girls on their way out,” Price said, adding that a school resource officer escorted the team to their bus.

Making the situation even more bitter, Hays’ players had written the number 3 on their hands prior to the game, to show their support for Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson , according to Price. Price was the target of alleged racist insults from Brigham Young University fans during a recent game between the two colleges.

Price said her “girls are destroyed” and that she is angry.

“These girls deserve better,” she wrote. “When does this stop?????”

Price’s post gained attention quickly, garnering over 1,800 comments and 2,900 shares as of 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The Comal Independent School District, which includes Canyon High School, is investigating the claims .

“Should it be found that any one student, or group of students, made any sort of racial comments at any point during or after the game, they will be disciplined to the fullest extent possible,” the district said in a statement.

The alleged behavior does not represent the district, or its efforts to be inclusive and accepting, the statement said.

“Please be assured that we will get to the bottom of this issue and that Comal ISD will not tolerate any racially intolerant behavior.”

Parents join high school football game brawl, California cops say. Two adults arrested

Confederate statue is bulldozed as mayor livestreams it, video shows. ‘Not in my town’

Man hits teammate in head with lug wrench after soccer game in Texas, documents say

John Deere worker was dubbed ‘the angry Black man’ and racially harassed, lawsuit says

Comments / 5

Paul Mcfarlin
3d ago

The liberal media has been pushing reverse racism for decades. At some point, white people get sick of being called racist and actually become racist. It's time for the Democrats to stop trading hate for votes

Reply(4)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game

BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
HAYS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Growing Central Texas city becomes root of growing talent

Temple, TEXAS — Texas high school football recruits are coveted across the country, but college coaches typically set down in large metros, like Dallas or Houston. Now, they make a road trip 60 miles north of Austin to find prospects. Temple is not considered small, by any means, but...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buda, TX
Buda, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Braunfels, TX
Buda, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Hays, TX
95.3 The Bear

Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday

Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
KVUE

Wife of man murdered near Barton Springs Pool speaks out

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are still investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, who was found dead on Aug. 25 in the parking of Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park. His wife, Sarai Campbell, said she is hoping police find whoever did this. "I want whoever did it...
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Dr. Andrew Fox and his Attorney, Hal Frampton Fired from Austin Fire Dept.

Dr. Andrew Fox and his attorney, Hal Frampton, from the Alliance Defending Freedom. I'll quote from the ADF web site: "Dr. Andrew Fox, who served as lead fire chaplain in the Austin Fire Department for eight years, was fired from his position over religious and philosophical reflections that he shared on his personal blog."
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball Players#High School Football#Racial Slur#Highschoolsports#Racism#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Duke
KSAT 12

Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
LEANDER, TX
KXAN

Chicken coop-sitting business flocks to Austin

Coop launched in the Austin and Dallas area in mid-summer as a one-stop shop for chicken owners looking to have their coops cleaned and roosters and hens watched while they're out of town. The business has already garnered roughly 100 or so customers, with a waitlist for new appointments.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

2 Most Wanted fugitives captured in the Austin area, Texas DPS says

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of the state's "Most Wanted" fugitives were recently arrested in the Austin area, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. DPS said 54-year-old William Eugene Bird was arrested by the Austin Police Department following a traffic stop on Aug. 24. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) assisted in the arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
CANYON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KXAN

Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
AUSTIN, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
11K+
Followers
517
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy