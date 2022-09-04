Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Critical fire weather and record temperatures today, air quality improvements ahead
RED FLAG WARNING are in effect statewide until Wednesday evening. Low humidity, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Minimum humidity: 5 to 12 percent. Record breaking heat with highs of 95 to 105.
NBCMontana
Record breaking temperatures return, fire weather concerns increasing
Flathead Beacon
‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West
BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
MONTANA: Heat Advisories/Red Flag Warnings Everywhere on Wednesday
Literally every single county in Montana is under a Heat Advisory, a Red Flag Fire Weather Warning, or both on Wednesday. It's hot, dry and dangerous. Wildfires are already burning. Pick a county. Any county. You're going to find scary fire conditions through at least Wednesday evening. Poor air quality...
Western Montana's smoky conditions expected to continue for much of the week
Western Montana residents are suffering from itchy eyes, coughing, and headaches from widespread fire smoke for the first time this summer,
NBCMontana
Hazy sunshine, record breaking temperatures
NBCMontana
VIDEO: Drone footage of the Elmo 2 Fire burn scar
MISSOULA, MT — NBC Montana's Sky Team caught its first-ever bird's eye view of the Elmo 2 Fire's scar west of Flathead Lake. The fire sparked at the end of July and exploded in size, racing through grass and timber. The fast-moving flames forced evacuations near Elmo, Dayton and...
NBCMontana
FWP continues to lift fishing closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fishing closures have been lifted for the mouth of Fish Creek and the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek. In addition, hoot owl restrictions have been lifted for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2 rivers as of Wednesday. A full list of current restrictions and closures can...
NBCMontana
Fishing closures, restrictions lifted on some western Montana rivers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Despite hot air temperatures, smoky conditions have caused rivers to cool down, prompting several closures and restrictions to be lifted this Wednesday. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced all restrictions in Region 2, including the Bitterroot and Clark Fork, will be lifted. In addition, restrictions in...
NBCMontana
Oversized loads carrying windmill pieces will travel through Idaho, Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Starting this week, more than 80 oversized windmill loads will travel through Idaho and Montana to Canada. Idaho transportation officials said nine loads will depart each week for two and a half months in groups of three. The loads will leave from Lewiston and travel north...
NBCMontana
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana
LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
Hazy Sky Country: Will Masks Block Wildfire Smoke in Montana?
Thankfully Montana isn't having a massive wildfire season right now. (Knock on wood) But, we are still being inundated with wildfire smoke coming from other states. Most now recognize that those cloth masks were worthless when it came to COVID-19, but should you grab a COVID mask to protect yourself from wildfire smoke?
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
UPDATE: New Wildfires Reported in Glacier Park, East of Bigfork
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -- There is now a third fire burning in Glacier National Park. The North Camas Fire was detected in the upper Camas Creek drainage high on the north ridge of Heavens Peak around 7:00 pm on Sunday, evening. The fire is in very steep, inaccessible terrain and is estimated at 8 acres as of mid-day Monday. Glacier National Park fire managers are closely monitoring the fire, but say its location at a high elevation with sparse fuels is expected to limit the potential for fire spread.
Montana FWP Offers Critical Information for Hunting Season
Hunting season has already begun in Montana, but it’s never too late to get the most accurate information to stay safe in the field. We spoke to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks District Two Education and Program Manager Vivaca Crowser about planning and carrying out a successful hunt.
Montana FWP Fall Hunting Outlook: Good News and Bad News
As is often the case, hunters have both good news and bad news when it comes to the big game hunting outlook for 2022. Here is the report for FWP’s Region 4, north central Montana:. While elk numbers are at all-time high levels with extra harvest opportunities in some...
yourbigsky.com
Billings Fire fighting grass fire near Dick Johnson Bridge; traffic being diverted
If you travel the highway between Lockwood and Billings, Billings Fire Firefighters are on scene of a grass fire near Dick Johnson Bridge. Traffic may be impacted in the area, emergency services are asking drivers to avoid driving in the area. We’ll keep you updated.
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
NBCMontana
Project Tomorrow Montana spreads awareness of Suicide Prevention Week
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Sept. 7 kicks off Suicide Prevention Week, with Project Tomorrow Montana and partner organizations providing several educational events to bring awareness to the community. Event dates and times are listed below. The Missoula City-County Health Department released the following information:
