GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -- There is now a third fire burning in Glacier National Park. The North Camas Fire was detected in the upper Camas Creek drainage high on the north ridge of Heavens Peak around 7:00 pm on Sunday, evening. The fire is in very steep, inaccessible terrain and is estimated at 8 acres as of mid-day Monday. Glacier National Park fire managers are closely monitoring the fire, but say its location at a high elevation with sparse fuels is expected to limit the potential for fire spread.

BIGFORK, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO