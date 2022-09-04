ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Flathead Beacon

‘Extremely Critical’ Fire Risk in Montana as Heat Sears West

BILLINGS – Strong winds and blistering temperatures will set the stage for new wildfires to spread uncontrollably in parts of the U.S. Northwest and Northern Plains Wednesday, according to forecasters who said the dangerous conditions will sweep into the central Plains by Thursday. The National Weather Service warned of...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Hazy sunshine, record breaking temperatures

RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect statewide on Wednesday. Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Minimum humidity: 5 to 12 percent. Record breaking heat with highs of 95 to 105.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

VIDEO: Drone footage of the Elmo 2 Fire burn scar

MISSOULA, MT — NBC Montana's Sky Team caught its first-ever bird's eye view of the Elmo 2 Fire's scar west of Flathead Lake. The fire sparked at the end of July and exploded in size, racing through grass and timber. The fast-moving flames forced evacuations near Elmo, Dayton and...
ELMO, MT
NBCMontana

FWP continues to lift fishing closures

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fishing closures have been lifted for the mouth of Fish Creek and the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek. In addition, hoot owl restrictions have been lifted for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 2 rivers as of Wednesday. A full list of current restrictions and closures can...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Fishing closures, restrictions lifted on some western Montana rivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — Despite hot air temperatures, smoky conditions have caused rivers to cool down, prompting several closures and restrictions to be lifted this Wednesday. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced all restrictions in Region 2, including the Bitterroot and Clark Fork, will be lifted. In addition, restrictions in...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state

MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana

LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
POWELL COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality

BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: New Wildfires Reported in Glacier Park, East of Bigfork

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK -- There is now a third fire burning in Glacier National Park. The North Camas Fire was detected in the upper Camas Creek drainage high on the north ridge of Heavens Peak around 7:00 pm on Sunday, evening. The fire is in very steep, inaccessible terrain and is estimated at 8 acres as of mid-day Monday. Glacier National Park fire managers are closely monitoring the fire, but say its location at a high elevation with sparse fuels is expected to limit the potential for fire spread.
BIGFORK, MT
MY 103.5

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Project Tomorrow Montana spreads awareness of Suicide Prevention Week

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Sept. 7 kicks off Suicide Prevention Week, with Project Tomorrow Montana and partner organizations providing several educational events to bring awareness to the community. Event dates and times are listed below. The Missoula City-County Health Department released the following information:
MISSOULA, MT

