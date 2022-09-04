ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Daily News

Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River

Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado’s child care crisis shows no sign of waning

Timing was everything for Jaiya Jermulowske and her husband, Kory. They knew they couldn’t afford to have two kids in day care at the same time, so the couple — who live about 35 minutes south of Steamboat Springs — planned their second pregnancy around child care.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

How do Coloradans apply for student loan forgiveness?

About 700,000 people who have student loan debt in Colorado are expected to benefit from the Biden administration’s student debt cancellation program announced last month, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. Here’s some information about who is eligible and how to learn more about the process.
COLORADO STATE

