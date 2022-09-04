ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

With over 700 entries sent in, check out the WINNER and finalist's punchlines in Walt Handelsman's Who-Dat Cartoon Caption Contest!!

By WALT HANDELSMAN
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District

It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenner, LA
City
Denham Springs, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
County
New Orleans, LA
City
Covington, LA
City
Atlanta, LA
City
Livonia, LA
City
Mandeville, LA
City
Metairie, LA
City
Jackson, LA
City
Gretna, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century

Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Clark
Person
Jay Dardenne
Person
Sam Johnson
theadvocate.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where

A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punchline#Caption Contest
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security

Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WGNO

Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park Dissidents […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy