With over 700 entries sent in, check out the WINNER and finalist's punchlines in Walt Handelsman's Who-Dat Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
theadvocate.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
theadvocate.com
Fambrough: Who says killer crossovers are limited to basketball? Check out Week 2 football
Say the word “crossover” to me and the first thing that usually pops in my head is a picture of Allen Iverson. Or my local favorite, Seimone Augustus. The key word is “usually.” Yes, I love basketball and a killer crossover any player possesses makes it fun to watch.
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
theadvocate.com
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District
It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
On Bourbon Street, she’s a scientist at the stove
At Royal Sonesta New Orleans, nobody is better in the hotel's main kitchen than Latrelle Selestan.
While Attempting to Flee, These Armed Carjackers Were Stopped in the Most New Orleans Way Ever
This will definitely be hard to beat when it comes to the award for the most New Orleans story of the year.
theadvocate.com
Bob Tucker: Moon Landrieu brought New Orleans into the 20th century
Sometime in 1968 or 1969, a group of activists gathered in New Orleans to march for liberation and in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. One of our stops was City Hall, where we presented 10 nonnegotiable demands, any nine of which we would have negotiated if anybody listened to us. I looked over at the breezeway and saw Moon Landrieu, who was on the City Council. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look to make some fiery speech. He just listened.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A new type of Louisiana oyster is rekindling a bayou family's long heritage
Oysters famously taste of the waters that produced them. This is merroir, an idea that is linked to terroir, a wine term for the taste of place and all the factors that carry through from cultivation to the glass. Merroir is its waterborne equivalent and oysters are its fullest expression.
Former New Orleans Mayor, Patriarch of Louisiana political dynasty, Moon Landrieu dies
NEW ORLEANS — Moon Landrieu, the two-term mayor of New Orleans who ushered in an era of integration and revitalization of city government in the 1970s and fathered a political dynasty that includes a mayor and U.S. Senator, died Monday morning, his family told WWL-TV Political Analyst Clancy DuBos. He was 92.
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
Family begs for suspect to come forward after Army veteran, father killed in Louisiana hit-and-run
The Jefferson Parish Coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway in Marrero on Friday (Sept. 2) that remains unsolved.
brproud.com
Community reacts to closure of BBQ restaurant in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – In January of 2020, Smokin’ Aces BBQ opened in Denham Springs. Fast-forward a little two and a half years and the well-known restaurant has closed its doors. The message came via social media last week and it pointed out how the BBQ spot...
theadvocate.com
Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court
The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
WWL-TV
New Orleans dad shot, carjacked by Bridge City escapee still critical
NEW ORLEANS — In July, six juvenile inmates escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth. Police said one of them shot and carjacked a man in Uptown that day, before he was found and detained. The victim is still hospitalized and in critical condition a month and a half later.
Loyola Maroon
OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security
Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
theadvocate.com
La. 74, key route between Gonzales and Dutchtown, to close for nearly a month; here's why
An important highway linking Gonzales and Dutchtown in Ascension Parish will close completely on one end for four weeks later this month, state highway officials said. Both lanes of La. 74 near Airline Highway just north of Gonzales will close starting 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, highway officials said in a statement Thursday.
Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park Dissidents […]
theadvocate.com
Head of Louisiana board overseeing security guards ousted after drug and weapon arrest
The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners voted unanimously Thursday to immediately terminate the head of the agency after she was arrested on gun and drug charges earlier in the week. The vote came after a 20-minute executive session the public could not attend as board members discussed Bridgette...
WDSU
'Madam mayor, I came to this meeting prepared to resign,' former JJIC director offered to leave in January
NEW ORLEANS — WDSU spoke one-on-one with the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on Tuesday. Dr. Kyshun Webster was the former head of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center until he resigned in April. "The evidence is in independent reports. We did make sure the facility is...
