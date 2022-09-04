ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, NY

Infant fatally struck by vehicle in the Town of Fayette

By George Gandy
 3 days ago

FAYETTE, N.Y. (WROC) — A one-year-old infant was fatally struck by a motor vehicle in the Town of Fayette on Saturday night, police say.

Troopers and first responders arrived at a residence on Disinger Road where they discovered the infant was struck by the vehicle when the driver was attempting to back the vehicle into the family’s garage.

The infant was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

Comments / 2

Mary Monroe
2d ago

the parents or who ever should of been watching the infant real sad to hear I hope the person goes to prison for real talk about careless

Reply(1)
2
 

