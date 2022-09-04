Infant fatally struck by vehicle in the Town of Fayette

FAYETTE, N.Y. (WROC) — A one-year-old infant was fatally struck by a motor vehicle in the Town of Fayette on Saturday night, police say.

Troopers and first responders arrived at a residence on Disinger Road where they discovered the infant was struck by the vehicle when the driver was attempting to back the vehicle into the family’s garage.

The infant was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

