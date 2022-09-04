Read full article on original website
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas MavericksAdrian HolmanDallas, TX
papercitymag.com
50 Only-in-Dallas Things to Do This Fall
In Dallas, fall is a feeling. Because we may not actually feel anything resembling crisp autumnal air until the end of October, the season’s rituals and familiar sights become all the more important. So, the next time you’re at a loss for things to do this fall, we’ve gathered 50 fun, only-in-Dallas ideas to get you started.
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Bad Bunny, a Chocolate Festival, and ‘The Queen of Mariachi’
From chocolate festivals to a special moon festival tea experience, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend. Puerto Rican rapper, Benito Antonio Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), is stopping at AT&T Stadium on Friday night on his “World’s Hottest Tour.” Known for hits like “Yonaguni” and “Dakiti,” the Latin rapper is popular for his reggaeton music — a style of music that originated in Puerto Rico in the 1990s. Alesso will also perform. Tickets are available here.
checkoutdfw.com
Museums, parks and entertainment: 7 free things you should do in DFW
The DFW Metroplex is not only home to lots of fun things to do but also many that are free. We have compiled a list of the best free things to do in DFW. The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the Top 10 largest art museums in the country and it features completely free admission. The museum holds over 24,000 pieces of art that span over a 5,000 year period. The Dallas Museum of Art is located at 1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, and they are open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and closed on Mondays.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Dallas Observer
Yardbird's 27-Hour Brine Renders Impressive Fried Chicken, But Don't Skip the Biscuits
Yardbird opened a couple of years ago near downtown in the Park District, and it's become a popular restaurant, particularly for brunch. It originated in Miami and spread to Vegas, D.C., L.A., Chicago ... and Singapore. The Southern-heavy menu includes buttermilk biscuits, deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes and chicken 'n' watermelon waffles.The place uses a 27-hour brining process for its fried chicken.
Best places to get a samosa in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day and why not celebrate the day with some delicious cuisine?. On top of it being Labor Day, Monday is also National Samosa Day. But what exactly is a samosa, for those who have never had one?. “Samosas are a fried...
This Winnetka Heights Charmer Has My Heart
I feel like the older I get, the more charming Oak Cliff gets. Especially Winnetka Heights. Winnetka Heights is one of the only single-family neighborhoods in Dallas where you can truly walk to restaurants and shops. Good ones, too. Favorites that have been around a minute mixed with new ones that “you just HAVE to try.”
Midlothian Resident, Marty Brasfield Runs for (Healthier) Life and Family
Four years ago, Marty Brasfield took a close look at himself and his family and decided to run – lengthy distances if he wanted to live a long life. If a race has a lot of miles, there’s a good chance Brasfield’s run in it – or may have it in his future plans.
North Texas Food Bank Celebrates 40 Years with Family Event at Klyde Warren Park
September 6, 2022 (Dallas) –The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will celebrate 40 years of serving the North Texas community with a family-friendly event at Klyde Warren Park on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The anniversary event is free to the public and will feature...
You Might Swoon Over This Poetic Oak Cliff Bungalow
How do thy love this week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans? She’s a darling Oak Cliff bungalow on N. Rosemont Ave., listed by Cynthia Paine-Drennan of Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. Let us count the ways — Classic character with modern upgrades, a beautifully-landscaped yard, and excellent location are all part of the poetry of this home.
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of Texas
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs with mustard (of course) at the State Fair of Texascourtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs. One of the time-honored traditions at the State Fair of Texas is samples of free food at various locations in the park. Goodies can range from samples of smoothies to bags of chips to tastes of dishes created with cookware for sale or by local restaurateurs in the celebrity chef kitchen. But this year, Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs is taking free fair food to a whole new level. In celebration of their 80th anniversary at the fair, Fletcher's will treat the first 80 customers in line at their corny dog stands to a free corny dog every Friday at the fair.
Best parks to visit in Dallas for Labor Day
DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor, as you probably know by now, and if you’re looking for ways to relax in Dallas, there is no better place to go than a park. Dallas is home to so much beautiful nature and tons of great parks. So we decided to take a look at some of the best parks to visit while you’re spending your day off. Here is Tripadvisor’s list:
Happy Birthday, Beyoncé!
We may not be able to buy a $70 million super yacht, but what we can do is wish her a good day.
A Texas town gets its portrait on a silo
Australian artist Guido Van Helten is known for his large-scale murals, often painted on abandoned industrial sites. Now he's telling the stories of McKinney, Texas, on the sides of its grain silos.
New name and supporting foundation announced for incoming Frisco park
An overhead design rendering of Kaleidoscope Park is shown. (Rendering courtesy Kaleidoscope Park Foundation) An upcoming 5.7-acre park located near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway has a new name and a park foundation, according to a Communities Foundation of Texas news release. Kaleidoscope Park, located...
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
"Everybody loves fried chicken and if you don't, then you're probably a vegan. Everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, and the best fried chicken in Texas is so good, it's like biting into a drumstick of heaven."
visitdallas.com
The Last Stop On The Love Train: The O'Jays, Gladys Knight & El Debarge
R&B legends The O'Jays are coming to Dallas for their farewell tour, Last Stop On The Love Train. See them live with special guests Gladys Knight & El Debarge at Music Hall at Fair Park on Sun, Sep 4 at 7:00pm.
MySanAntonio
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
koxe.com
Ryan Stuart Lee Harris, 40, of Corsicana
Ryan Stuart Lee Harris, 40, of Corsicana, Texas went to his forever home in heaven, free of pain and suffering, to wait for his family to join him on August 29, 2022. We will celebrate his beautiful life Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Corsicana Opry in Corsicana, Texas at 2:00 p.m. Services provided by Heartland Funeral Home.
