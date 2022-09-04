Read full article on original website
Related
The 2022 MTV VMAs Were a Nightmare Packed with Johnny Depp, Nicki Minaj, and Bored Apes
This year’s MTV Video Music Awards show was long and terribly short on thrills—save Taylor Swift, who tried her best to save the night. The annual nightmare known at the MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the repercussions are still being felt the world over. What we all just endured was darker than any of us could’ve imagined. But fearless, intrepid journalism is all about wading through that darkness to uncover whatever small spots of light may be enshrouded therein. That’s why The Daily Beast took on the daunting task of watching all 50—sorry, all three—hours of the 2022 VMAs: to hopefully find something worth raving about.
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
Snoop Dogg Once Almost Beat up Vince Vaughn for Slapping Him in the Film ‘Starsky and Hutch’
Snoop Dogg initially didn’t take too kindly to Vince Vaughn striking him in ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ and was close to physically retaliating against his co-star.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
NFL・
toofab.com
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Larry David Almost Made Wendy Williams’ Panties Drop – ‘He Seemed Like He Could Dig a Black Girl’
Wendy Williams once revealed she almost had a panty dropping moment when she met comedian Larry David in New York City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos
Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser
The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen
When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
'So Selfish': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's A-Lister Pals Annoyed They Have To Travel To Georgia For Upcoming Wedding Weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their recent milestone with their friends and family this upcoming weekend in Savannah, Georgia, but their pals are supposedly annoyed that they have to travel all the way to the other side of the country for the lavish affair. “L.A. has some of...
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 2