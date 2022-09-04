ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

WGAU

Flooding closes schools in north Ga

Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
AccuWeather

Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia

Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
GEORGIA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia

Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Flood watch in effect for parts of Georgia

The National Weather Service is warning about the risk of flash floods throughout much of north and central Georgia on Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas in the watch zone can expect an average of one to three inches of rain with waves...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

WATCH: Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Schools remain closed, water remains hard to come by, and neighbors are still cleaning up after devastating flooding in North Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day

Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

