Flooding closes schools in north Ga
Schools in Chattooga County are closed today and tomorrow, casualties of the flooding that has struck much of northwest Georgia: Governor Brian Kemp has declared states of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties. From WSB TV…. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga and Floyd counties in...
People across Chattooga County help those impacted by weekend floods as more rain could hit area
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — As people across Chattooga County work to clean up after flash flooding from this weekend’s storms, more rain is expected across North Georgia throughout Monday evening. Severe Weather Team 2′s Brad Nitz said the Summerville area received more than one foot of rain over...
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm dumped almost a dozen inches in some areas of Chattooga County on Sept. 3. This caused severe flash flooding in the town of Summerville, impacting dozens of residents and businesses.
Church becomes supply distribution center as Chattooga County continues to recover from floods
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Help is underway in Chattooga County after flash floods left many under water over the weekend. Severe Weather Team 2 said a foot of rain fell in parts of the county Sunday, leaving homes and businesses under water, even destroying some. The North Summerville Church...
Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
Several families displaced by rising Georgia floodwaters due to storm
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several families have been displaced as the areas around Chattooga County and Floyd County continue to experience heavy flooding and storms. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday after thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding in some areas.
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
“Just a little drizzle” | Summerville residents with little or no running water days after flood
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Imagine having little-to-no water to drink, shower or even flush toilets in your own home. That’s the reality right now for so many residents in Summerville following Sunday’s flood after the city’s water treatment plant was damaged by the flood and Sunday’s storms.
Residents of North Georgia still dealing with floodwaters with more rain expected
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents in some parts of northwest Georgia are spending their Labor Day holiday cleaning up after flood waters invaded their homes and businesses over the weekend. Right now, Chattooga and Floyd counties, about 80 miles northwest of Atlanta, are under a state of emergency. “It looked...
Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia
Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
Flood watch in effect for parts of Georgia
The National Weather Service is warning about the risk of flash floods throughout much of north and central Georgia on Labor Day. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Areas in the watch zone can expect an average of one to three inches of rain with waves...
“We woke up to a power outage”: Severe flooding, State of emergency in Chattooga, Floyd counties
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — A foot of rain fell Sunday in Chattooga County, causing flash flooding that blocked roads, knocked down trees and damaged homes. Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday issued a state of emergency, and a flash flood warning is still in effect for a large portion of the metro area until Monday.
WATCH: Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Schools remain closed, water remains hard to come by, and neighbors are still cleaning up after devastating flooding in North Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted.
Recovery from flooding in Summerville begins, and things are looking up
SUMMERVILLE, GA (WDEF) – The flooding in Chattooga County is called a “once in 200 years” kind of event, and the scenes from Sunday are overwhelming. You could see it in Trion. Lyerly saw flooding that had people getting out by boat. Parts of Summerville saw flooding...
A flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia is at least a 1-in-200 year event
Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.
Cherokee County Hit Hard by Heavy Rain – Exercise Caution Around the Area When Driving on Labor Day
Heavy, heavy rainfall began overnight Saturday in Cherokee County and continued to come down for most of the morning on Sunday. Over that time, the National Weather Service issued a number of watches and warnings regarding travel, while local media and first responders along with the Cherokee County EMA officials kept a running list of areas to avoid.
