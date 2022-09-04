City of Charleston announces modified garbage pickup schedule
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- City of Charleston garbage and trash collection services will be delayed one day this week in observance of Labor Day.
The following areas will be on a one-day delay:
- Daniel Island
- Cainhoy
- West Ashley outside I-526
- Johns Island
- The Peninsula
- West Ashley inside I-526
- James Island
For example, residents who have their trash or garbage normally picked up on Monday will have theirs collected on Tuesday during the week of Sept. 5.
The normal pickup schedule will resume next week.
All City of Charleston government offices are closed on Monday in recognition of Labor Day.
