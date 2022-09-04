Read full article on original website
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Watch: Khamzat Chimaev Waits For Nate Diaz At The Airport
Khamzat Chimaev is having himself some fun ahead of his UFC 279 main event with Nate Diaz. This Saturday, two of the UFC’s biggest names will collide inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a five-round main event. However, if Nate Diaz “pulls up” to the city’s Harry Reid International Airport while Chimaev lurks, the “Borz” might not wait for the feeding bell to try collecting scraps.
Nate Diaz reveals four opponents that the UFC wouldn’t allow him to fight in his swan song
Nate Diaz has revealed the names of four potential opponents that he has suggested the UFC didn’t let him fight. This Saturday night in the main event of UFC 279, Nate Diaz will make the walk to the Octagon for what could well be the final time. He’ll be going head to head with rising star Khamzat Chimaev and while many are counting him out, we all know that if anyone is capable of springing a surprise, it’s going to be Nate Diaz.
'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt
Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”
Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad
Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Boxing legends including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather pick who would win Joshua vs Fury bout
A FIGHT between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has divided opinions across the world. The Battle of Britain was thrown into doubt by AJ's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month, while Fury retired before seemingly agreeing a ring return. Fury and Joshua seemingly agreed a Battle of Britain showdown in...
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
What is Nate Diaz's legacy? His fellow fighters give their takes before UFC 279
Nate Diaz headlines UFC 279 on Saturday in what is expected to be his final fight in the UFC. The often polarizing Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) takes on Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the final fight on his contract. He’s a huge underdog against Chimaev, who is a 14-1 favorite at Tipico Sportsbook.
Nate Diaz Feels Forced Into UFC 279 Matchup With Khamzat Chimaev: "This Fight Is Not Even About This Guy"
UFC star Nate Diaz understands the game within the game the promotion is playing with him, ahead of his UFC 279 headlining bout against undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, this weekend. Diaz spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Tuesday explaining why he never wanted the fight with Chimaev in the...
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
Welcome to Nate Diaz's 'fight week of hell' at UFC 279 | Opinion
Not one to mince words, Nate Diaz makes it clear he’s not thrilled about UFC 279 fight week. “It feels like a fight week of hell just like always,” Diaz said in an ESPN interview released Tuesday. Diaz faces undefeated rising star Khamzat Chimaev in the pay-per-view headliner,...
Spinning Back Clique: Nate Diaz's decision, UFC Paris, Paul vs. Silva, and more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom and Danny Segura discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
Live: UFC 279 media day video with Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a special pre-fight media day for the major players competing at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. That includes main event attractions Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz, along with welterweight co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang.
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
Dana White, Nate Diaz comment on alleged near-altercation in club: ‘We were drinking’
Nate Diaz and Dana White might have gotten a little heated back in the day. In an interview Tuesday with ESPN ahead of UFC 279, Diaz revealed an alleged near-altercation that unfolded between him and the UFC president dating back to 2014. Diaz laughed about the story and said he “almost beat up” White during the alleged incident.
Nate Diaz says the UFC is acting like he called for the Khamzat Chimaev fight: “I didn’t call for, and I don’t want, didn’t want and still don’t want”
UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz didn’t want to fight Khamzat Chimaev this weekend. The two welterweights are set to face off in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday. The bout is a rare non-title pay-per-view headliner. Diaz has been out of action since his decision loss to Leon Edwards last June.
