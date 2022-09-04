Read full article on original website
Spurned by David Blough, Detroit Lions re-sign QB Tim Boyle to practice squad
The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face to be their No. 3 quarterback. The Lions re-signed Tim Boyle to the practice squad on Monday, a week after he failed to win the backup job following a training camp battle with David Blough. Blough made the Lions' initial 53-man...
Detroit Lions lose RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai to back injury before season opener
The Detroit Lions have lost a starting offensive lineman to injury before their season-opener for the second straight year. The Lions placed right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve Monday, meaning he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. The Lions open the season Sunday against Vaitai's old...
Detroit GM Brad Holmes' actions and words say his Lions will never draft a LB early
One of the more candid tidbits from last week’s press conference featuring Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and assistant GM Ray Agnew came with the very last question. Holmes provided an honest answer that confirms what his actions in two years of running the Lions have indicated:. Do not...
Report: Lions Claim OL Drew Forbes
Drew Forbes lands in the NFC, after being released by the Cleveland Browns.
Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
Detroit Tigers call up Columbus native & Little League World Series Champion
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – In 2006 the Northern Little League All-Stars captured the Little League World Series Championship. One of those players has grown up and now has another baseball milestone to add to his career. Over the weekend the Detroit Tigers called up Josh Lester from their Triple A Affiliate in Toledo. Lester was […]
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions schedule, TV information: How to watch NFL Week 1 game
The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 1 schedule, TV information: Bills vs. Rams | Saints vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Panthers 49ers vs. Bears | Steelers vs. Bengals | Eagles vs....
Michigan QB Davis Warren shares his incredible life's journey
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You could forgive the fans who attended the Michigan football Spring Game last April for not recognizing Davis Warren. After all, the quarterback was a walk-on and had never taken a snap for the Wolverines. Warren didn’t remain an unknown for long. He threw for...
Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans
Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers
The Detroit Red Wings have had a big offseason but still have over $8 million of cap space with all of their restricted free agents (RFA) signed. Therefore, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to add to his roster with ease. He should therefore consider making a late-summer move to help strengthen the team’s roster. One team he should do business with is the Philadelphia Flyers, and these three players stand out as prime trade targets worth pursuing.
Jim Harbaugh addresses continued QB questions: 'We've plowed this ground as thoroughly as it can be plowed'
Jim Harbaugh has addressed the starting quarterback issue in every media availability he’s been in since last season’s College Football Playoff appearance. It seems like that anyway. Harbaugh is sticking with his original plan for JJ McCarthy to start against Hawai’i this Saturday after Cade McNamara started last week against Colorado State.
Toledo women's basketball lands top 2024 recruit in Michigan
The top-ranked girls basketball recruit in Michigan for the class of 2024 committed to the University of Toledo on Monday, via her Twitter account. Na’Kiya Bonner, a 5-foot-7 point guard, is a junior at Detroit Edison Academy and the top player in the state via the Prep Girls Hoops website. Bonner is the first 2024 commit for the Rockets. Bonner, an all-state honorable mention, started on the Pioneers’ Division 2 state championship team last season. She tallied in four points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 21 minutes in the championship game and helped Detroit Edison finish 19-3 overall. we committed baby ???????? #Committed @DetroitEdisonGB @MICROSSOVER @overtime @Jessicaa_2028 @NikeGirlsEYBL @theshotcoach11 ????by @CreatedbyKwalla pic.twitter.com/lXWtYquscY
