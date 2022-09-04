ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Eater

Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Michigan QB Davis Warren shares his incredible life's journey

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You could forgive the fans who attended the Michigan football Spring Game last April for not recognizing Davis Warren. After all, the quarterback was a walk-on and had never taken a snap for the Wolverines. Warren didn’t remain an unknown for long. He threw for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
saturdaytradition.com

Mel Tucker confirms season-ending injury to key defender for Spartans

Mel Tucker and Michigan State will be without one key defender for the rest of the season, the head coach of the Spartans announced Monday afternoon. According to Tucker, linebacker Darius Snow will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining an injury against Western Michigan. Snow appeared in all 13 games of the 2021 season, including 9 starts to finish the year.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report

If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Philadelphia Flyers

The Detroit Red Wings have had a big offseason but still have over $8 million of cap space with all of their restricted free agents (RFA) signed. Therefore, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to add to his roster with ease. He should therefore consider making a late-summer move to help strengthen the team’s roster. One team he should do business with is the Philadelphia Flyers, and these three players stand out as prime trade targets worth pursuing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh addresses continued QB questions: 'We've plowed this ground as thoroughly as it can be plowed'

Jim Harbaugh has addressed the starting quarterback issue in every media availability he’s been in since last season’s College Football Playoff appearance. It seems like that anyway. Harbaugh is sticking with his original plan for JJ McCarthy to start against Hawai’i this Saturday after Cade McNamara started last week against Colorado State.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#Hard Knocks#Nfl Films#American Football#Hbo#Hardknocks#Nigerian#Pride Of Detroit#West African
The Blade

Toledo women's basketball lands top 2024 recruit in Michigan

The top-ranked girls basketball recruit in Michigan for the class of 2024 committed to the University of Toledo on Monday, via her Twitter account. Na’Kiya Bonner, a 5-foot-7 point guard, is a junior at Detroit Edison Academy and the top player in the state via the Prep Girls Hoops website. Bonner is the first 2024 commit for the Rockets. Bonner, an all-state honorable mention, started on the Pioneers’ Division 2 state championship team last season. She tallied in four points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 21 minutes in the championship game and helped Detroit Edison finish 19-3 overall. we committed baby ???????? #Committed @DetroitEdisonGB @MICROSSOVER @overtime @Jessicaa_2028 @NikeGirlsEYBL @theshotcoach11 ????by @CreatedbyKwalla pic.twitter.com/lXWtYquscY
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy