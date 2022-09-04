ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

duqsm.com

Football falls to Youngstown State, goes to 0-2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — In week zero against Florida State, Duquesne was simply overmatched. This week, in what appeared to be a more-winnable game, the Dukes fell 31-14 to Youngstown State at Stambaugh Stadium. “Our kids played physically well enough to win the football game,” said Duquesne Head Coach Jerry...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

25th Silver Anniversary Weekend Showdown Set for This Weekend at Michaels Mercer Raceway

MERCER, Pa. – The final points night of 2022 will take place on Friday, September 9, at Michaels Mercer Raceway and will pay the winner of the race $2,500. Then on Saturday, September 10, following the Championship Banquet for the BRP Modified Tour, which will take place on the speedway grounds in the afternoon, the highest-ever paying BRP Modified Tour event will take place and will pay the winner a cool $7,000.
MERCER, PA
CBS News

Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Allen P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The family will...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Former Beaver Falls Star Athlete Sentenced To Federal Prison

(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Beaver Falls High School star athlete , 27-year-old Cadee Akins Jr of Beaver Falls has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH

