duqsm.com
Football falls to Youngstown State, goes to 0-2
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — In week zero against Florida State, Duquesne was simply overmatched. This week, in what appeared to be a more-winnable game, the Dukes fell 31-14 to Youngstown State at Stambaugh Stadium. “Our kids played physically well enough to win the football game,” said Duquesne Head Coach Jerry...
‘We’ve got to make a huge jump this week:’ YSU set to host Dayton
YSU will host Dayton on Saturday afternoon.
This Hits Different, Episode 52: The ‘boys are back’ playing football in East Brady
In today’s This Hits Different, Shelby Cassesse tells the story of the return of youth football to legendary Graham Field in East Brady, where Jim Kelly once shined as a child.
explore venango
25th Silver Anniversary Weekend Showdown Set for This Weekend at Michaels Mercer Raceway
MERCER, Pa. – The final points night of 2022 will take place on Friday, September 9, at Michaels Mercer Raceway and will pay the winner of the race $2,500. Then on Saturday, September 10, following the Championship Banquet for the BRP Modified Tour, which will take place on the speedway grounds in the afternoon, the highest-ever paying BRP Modified Tour event will take place and will pay the winner a cool $7,000.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
CBS News
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
27 First News
Allen P. Coleman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Allen P. Coleman will be held Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Coleman departed this life August 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The family will...
JobsNOW: Financial services career without a degree
Are you a natural networker? Then a career in financial services could be right for you.
Youngstown neighborhood watch groups facing struggles
Youngstown neighborhood watch and community groups have been struggling throughout the pandemic.
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
Despite Sunday's severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on at the Canfield Fair.
WYTV.com
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a week and a half since Armani Wainwright’s family held a memorial vigil at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale – The spot where Armani was killed one year ago. But now, that spot is left vandalized. “It was...
OSHP Labor Day weekend stats: 1,000+ local incidents
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) released their statistics from Labor Day weekend in a press release on Tuesday.
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell is happy making a clean start with his Dirty Knobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mike Campbell is clear that if he ran the world Tom Petty would still be alive, the Heartbreakers would still be happily playing music together and he’d probably have a few other things going on the side. Absent that level of divine control, however, Campbell is...
beavercountyradio.com
Former Beaver Falls Star Athlete Sentenced To Federal Prison
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A former Beaver Falls High School star athlete , 27-year-old Cadee Akins Jr of Beaver Falls has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in federal court to seven years of imprisonment and four years of supervised release on his convictions for violating federal narcotics laws. United States District Judge...
Canfield Fair attendance down, board director blames rain
The six-day Canfield Fair attendance numbers are in and they are significantly down from 2021.
Goodwill to open new store location in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - A new Goodwill store location is coming to Niles.
Youngstown rape conviction reversed
He was convicted of raping two girls under 10 years old.
8 men charged for trafficking kilograms of cocaine in 3 Northeast Ohio counties
Eight men were charged on Wednesday afternoon with operating a drug trafficking organization that spread cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties, according to a news release.
Victim identified in fatal Boardman crash
One person was killed and others, including a child, were hurt in a crash in Boardman Wednesday morning.
whbc.com
Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
