Launched at the end of June, Capture One for iPad intends to let you take your editing workflow wherever you go. The comparisons between this and Adobe Lightroom (non Classic version) are inevitable since the latter has been around for many years as a mobile application. If you’re an existing Capture One user, you’ll find the new iPad app a helpful tool. The layout is comfortably familiar, and the editing experience is smooth. But the app in its current version is let down by the lack of some cloud sync features: features any pro photographer would expect. And without these features, I don’t see myself using the iPad app often.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO