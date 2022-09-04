Read full article on original website
Related
Godox Lux Junior Review. One of the Best Flashes We’ve Used
Years ago, Fujifilm made a small flash for photographers that folks didn’t purchase because it was too weak. There was demand for one when doing street photography, but for years the modern camera industry didn’t have anything to offer. Then Godox launched the Lux Junior: a small flash designed for street photography and a bunch of other uses. The Godox Lux Junior has a retro design and a fairly simple interface to use. And best of all, it’s powerful enough.
The Sony A1 Keeps Getting Better
The flagship Sony a1 remains at the top of many photographers’ wishlists. Its initial debut was met with excitement and awe. It was apparent that Sony had returned to its quest for innovation. On paper, the tech specs were a marvel. In real-world tests, the a1 performed as everyone hoped it would. How should it be improved?
Our Olympus EM1 Mk III Review Got an Important Update
Back in 2020, we reviewed the Olympus EM1 Mk III and awarded it four out of five stars. Since then, it’s received a few firmware updates, so we’ve updated the review of the camera. It has since been succeeded by the OM System OM1, which we really love. While it’s it’s not great at everything, there are a few things about the EM1 Mk III that still make it a great camera. The trend these days is that so many cameras can be great at everything. But if you’re an owner of the EM1 Mk III, we think you’ll like some of the updates.
The Canon EOS R7 Has a Feature We’ve Wanted for a While
There isn’t really a whole lot that the Canon EOS R7 got recently. But what has happened is surely worth noting. First off, the biggest update to the Canon EOS R7 in the recent firmware release has to do with cloud processing of images. That’s all that we know of. However, we’re actually more excited by the fact that Canon is finally doing something we’ve wanted for a long time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Edits Great, More Features Needed: Capture One For iPad Review
Launched at the end of June, Capture One for iPad intends to let you take your editing workflow wherever you go. The comparisons between this and Adobe Lightroom (non Classic version) are inevitable since the latter has been around for many years as a mobile application. If you’re an existing Capture One user, you’ll find the new iPad app a helpful tool. The layout is comfortably familiar, and the editing experience is smooth. But the app in its current version is let down by the lack of some cloud sync features: features any pro photographer would expect. And without these features, I don’t see myself using the iPad app often.
OM System 12-40mm F2.8 Pro II Review: The New Workhorse?
In 2013, we reviewed the Olympus 12-40mm f2.8 PRO lens. Nearly a decade later, the company has introduced the OM System 12-40mm f2.8 Pro II. In terms of specs and usability, not a lot has changed. It’s around the same weight, still has the same aperture blades, and retains many of the same specs as the original lens. What’s different? Honestly, it doesn’t seem like much. However, it’s now insanely weather resistant and feels like it focuses much faster.
Our Canon EOS R5 Review Update Has Fascinating Feedback
There aren’t many cameras I’ve seen generate as much internet hate as the Canon EOS R5. A ton of it came from the Sony audience. I’ve been using the camera for years, and it’s incredible. In some ways, I find it better than the Sony a1. And the EOS R5 continues to get updates via firmware. So we’ve included notes from our Canon EOS R5 review update for you after the jump.
Your Phone’s Camera Can’t: Photographing Sports Like Professional Photographers
If there is something that your smartphone definitely can’t photograph well, it’s sports. Sports photography is the passion of so many people. Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis regularly documents her kids playing sports. And we know that lots of you want to share those incredible snippets of action on social media. So if you want to seriously get into photographing sports, just know that your phone just isn’t going to cut it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olympus 150-400mm f4.5 Pro Review. An Innovative Wonder
If there were a nearly perfect lens for the OM System cameras for birding, it would be the Olympus 150-400mm f4.5 PRO. Billed for wildlife, birding, and sports, it’s an innovative lens capable of giving photographers a very high keeper rate. Combined with the OM1’s autofocusing abilities, it will be hard to miss a shot in the right conditions. Then there’s the build quality and IP durability rating this lens shares with the cameras to consider. Of course, who can forget about the built-in 1.4x teleconverter that can be activated when needed? Overall, this proves to be a fantastic lens.
New Sony Xperia 5 IV Shows Why Instagram’s Video Push Matters
The new Sony Xperia 5 IV continues the company’s push to migrate features from its Alpha mirrorless cameras into smartphone cameras. But, the Mark IV rendition of Sony’s mid-tier smartphone is only a minor refresh for photographers. The Xperia 5 IV sees a longer list of updates for video and live-streaming, all influenced by the push for video on platforms like Instagram.
The Canon EOS R5 is Amazing at Bird Photography
We issued another update to our Canon EOS R5 review recently. This time around, we decided to push the limits of what it was said to be able to do. When we typically see photos of birds and animals, they’re stagnant. But the Canon EOS R5 has animal AI detection that is seriously amazing to us. So we set up a test to see how well it could track birds doing something pretty unpredictable: fighting over food. And as you’ll see in our Canon EOS R5 review update, it did a pretty incredible job.
The Tamron Prime Lens Trio is on Sale Again!
The best deal in prime lenses right now is the Tamron trio. They’re small, affordable, lightweight, fast to focus, and have beautiful image quality. If you’re looking for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
The NEW HP 34″ Desktop PC Has What Photographers Want
I think lots of photographers just want to sit there and stare at a massive screen when they’re editing; at least those using PCs do. So that’s probably why the new HP 34″ Desktop PC will appeal to photographers; at least, that’s one reason. I mean, I’m an iMac user, but we don’t have a native 34″ display iMac. Beyond that, it just looks amazingly gorgeous. Plus, the specs are something to behold.
Spektrem Effects Motion Filter Review: Make Your Photos Fun
There aren’t enough companies working to make photography less sterile. While camera and lens manufacturers try to make photography products more and more sterile, they do the opposite for the cinema world. In truth, it should be flipped around. And that’s why I’m a huge fan of the Spektrem Effects motion filter. This filter helps create a unique look in-camera by helping you experiment and try new things. No photographer needs to sit and do all the things the industry has told us we need to do to make a better photo. Instead, you can just do it right in-camera.
You Can Win a Tamron Lens and a Lot More When You Become a Member!
If you subscribe to our membership, you’ll be automatically entered in to win a Tamron lens! We’re really happy people are loving the banner-ad free Phoblographer! And we’re keeping up with our promise. This time around, we’ve got another giveaway happening exclusively for our subscribers. If you’ve already purchased our subscription through our app, then you’re already entered in the drawing to get some big things. But if you haven’t bought our $24.99/year subscription, you’ll want to. Here are the details you need to know.
Vanguard Veo Adaptor S46 Review. Comfortable and Practical
I am still on the hunt for my forever backpack. I gravitate towards messenger bags because they check off most items on my wishlist. Durable, functional, comfortable, and attractive are at the top of that list. The ability to comfortably carry a laptop is an added perk, and any added versatility is a bonus. Vanguard looks to extend the versatility of their backpack lineup with the Adaptor series. These backpacks offer plenty of storage with a USB-A port to charge on the go. They are also aesthetically pleasing. So, how does the Vanguard Veo Adaptor S46 stack up?
Stop Down For Better Results. TTArtisan 50mm F2 Review
It’s not quite a pancake lens, but the TTArtisan 50mm f2 lens is almost compact enough to be called one. A little bigger than an artisanal macaron, the lens doesn’t feel cheap in any way to hold. With a full metal body and clicked aperture ring, you’d be surprised to know that the lens retails for less than $80. But can it perform as well as it looks and feels?
These Tamron Lenses for Bird Photography Have a Nice Rebate
Birding season is about to come to a fascinating turn! And to make the most of it, you should grab a Tamron lens like the 150-500mm or the 70-300mm that we’ve reviewed. Take a look for yourself! If you’re searching for weather-resistant, affordable lenses with nice image quality, then you’re in luck. They’ve got lots of fantastic options for Sony photographers that use full-frame and APS-C cameras. Looking for a constant aperture zoom? They’ve got one. Or maybe you’re on the search for a good, small prime lens. Well, if that’s the case, take a look at what we’ve got below.
Some of the Best OM SYSTEM Cameras are on Rebate Right Now
If there was ever a great time to go buy something from the OM SYSTEM, it would be now. One of their flagship cameras for those of you with larger paws is enjoying a sweet rebate right now. But also, someone of our favorite lenses like the 12mm f2 are on rebate. These only last until October 2nd, so you need to act fast if you want to grab one of these. They’ll be perfect for when the fall season truly comes in!
Nikon Z 24-120mm F4 S Review: Consistently Reliable Results
Nikon’s Z 24-70mm f4 S kit lens was one of their surprise performers. No one really expected this kind of sharpness and image quality from a kit lens. It was an affordable option over their 2.8 offering, giving many users an excellent entry into the Nikon mirrorless family. The Nikon Z 24-120mm f4 S has impressive image qualities, and the body handling remains quite similar. It adds macro capabilities, an L-Fn button, a dedicated manual focus ring, and an extra 50mm reach. All this for just $100 more than the 24-70mm f4 S.
The Phoblographer
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT
For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.http://thephoblographer.com/
Comments / 0