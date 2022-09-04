ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney of Black girls snubbed at Sesame Place calls out SeaWorld CEO for not attending a meeting with the family

By Jordan Hart
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Sesame Place theme park.

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

  • Brown family attorney says they're 'tired of talking' in a release following the meeting.
  • Sesame Place execs met with the family in August, and parent company execs agreed to do the same.
  • Only legal counsel and corporate reps showed up to the meeting on Friday, reports say.

The tension between Sesame Place and the family of two young Black girls continues after the CEO of its parent company didn't show up for a promised meeting on Friday.

In a statement, the lawyer says the family is "tired of talking" after only legal counsel and representatives for the company attended the meeting, according to CBS News .

"To appease the Brown family and the community at large, we were presented with the illusion that SeaWorld Entertainment wanted to "do right" and mediate the matter," Brown family attorney B'lovory LaMarr said in the release.

"However, what was labeled a mediation this week, shifted to a meeting where the Browns were finally able to voice their concerns and then offered a sandwich and cookies," he went on.

Sesame Place made headlines after Jodi Brown's daughter and niece were seen being waved off by an employee dressed as the Sesame Street "Rosita" character in a viral video posted to social media by Brown's mother.

The online backlash led to the Brown family and the Rev. Jesse Jackson meeting with Sesame Place executives in August while execs for the parent company, SeaWorld, promised a meeting in the future, CBS said in an earlier report .

Sesame Place has since announced mandatory diversity and inclusion training for all employees and offered the Brown family the chance to visit the park again, but the Browns declined the invitation, the CBS report says.

The Sesame Street "Rosita" character

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

LaMarr accused SeaWorld of failing to give an update on whether the employee playing Rosita has been fired or disciplined.

Another family announced a $25 million class action lawsuit against Sesame Place owners, Insider reports, and the Brown family lawyer said they're monitoring the suit as all options are still on the table.

"After nearly two months of engagement, it has become evident and we believe that the leadership at SeaWorld Entertainment does not respect the political power of African-American civil rights leaders and their outreach within the community," LaMarr said in the release.

"We further believe that they do not respect the African-American dollars that help make SeaWorld and Sesame Place profitable."

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 63

Liberal Fact Checker
3d ago

No need to meet with a family that is bringing legal action against your company. Send your legal team and that is it.

Reply(1)
35
Barbara Blake
3d ago

it's called looking for a payday no one was over looked parents stop teaching your kids there intild to free cash because someone didn't notice them your kids will never make in the real world

Reply
14
Joel Moss
3d ago

Oh God why do you keep publicizing this nonsense grab at getting rich and the lawyers seeing dollar signs and using the children to do so

Reply
13
#Sesame Place#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Seaworld Entertainment#Sesame Street#Racism#Cbs News#The Sesame Street
