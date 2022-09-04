Effective: 2022-09-08 11:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Coos; Curry; Douglas; Jackson; Josephine; Klamath; Lake AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Lake, Klamath, Josephine, Douglas, Jackson, Coos and Curry counties...in effect until 5 PM PDT Saturday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecast conditions will cause air quality levels to fluctuate and could be at unhealthy levels. Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone. - Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people. - Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high: - Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. - Use a high efficiency particulate air(HEPA) filter in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. - Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels. - If you have a breathing plan for a medication condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled. For additional information...please visit the web site at http://www.oregon.gov/deq

COOS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO