Effective: 2022-09-08 00:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible with evening high tides into the weekend. Dangerous rip currents are likely to continue Friday into this weekend as energetic swells from distant Tropical Cyclone Earl affect our shoreline.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO