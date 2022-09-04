Read full article on original website
Support, criticism pours in about farm worker overtime plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A day after the New York Farm Laborers Wage Board recommended that farm workers get overtime after a 40-hour work week, the reaction continues to pour in. Some are critical of the plan to lower the overtime threshold in New York from 60 hours a...
Gov. Hochul announces masks no longer required on public transportation in NYS
In an afternoon press conference, Gov. Hochul announced that masks would no longer be required on public transportation in New York State.
NY Governor Hochul Announces Plans to Establish Caribbean Trade Office
NEW YORK, New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses. Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting...
New York eases mask requirements in some settings
NEW YORK (WWNY) - New York state is easing its rules about masking up because of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged, but optional, on public transportation and in ride-sharing vehicles, homeless shelters, and correctional facilities -- all places where they’ve been mandatory. They’re...
New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage
According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
Masking Update Made In New York State
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
O'MARA: 'New York’s spending spree already proving unsustainable'
It didn’t take long and it’s not good news for future taxpayers. In April, when Governor Kathy Hochul and the Democrat legislative majorities in the Senate and Assembly finished stocking up what would become New York’s largest-ever state budget, many of us warned about its irrational spending.
Poll: Most New Yorkers support plan to forgive some federal student loans
LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A majority of New Yorkers support President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 worth of debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. A recent Siena College poll says those surveyed favor the idea 56-33%. “Support is greatest among Democrats,...
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
New York State Jewish Gun Club hires attorneys to fight provision in concealed carry law
The New York State Jewish Gun Club is challenging the state's restrictions on concealed carry in sensitives areas.
New concealed carry laws impact local club
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun safety legislation went into effect last week and brought some major changes around the state for where residents can and cannot take their firearms. That’s because of a new list of sensitive locations stops concealed carry at a number of...
Which city in New York State is among America’s most depressed?
Where are Americans most depressed?
Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
New York Urges Parents to Take Action Regarding Child Identity Theft
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York State is urging parents to take actions to protect their children’s identities. According to recent data from the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft for those under 19 years old grew 60 percent. in three years. Another study says that fixing child identity theft takes longer to resolve than fraud against adults and costs the average U.S. family $372 out-of-pocket on top of any fraudulent charges.
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
Liberty Utilities customers brace for higher natural gas bills
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In much of St. Lawrence County, Liberty Utilities provides natural gas service. With National Grid forecasting price hikes this winter, what can Liberty customers expect?. “Every place is different but it’s going to strike home totally across the board.”. That’s what Canton resident Brad...
‘Prayers won’t fix it, this will’: Age to buy a semi-automatic weapon raised to 21 in NY
“This comprehensive package will close loophole and prevent easy access to guns, and stop the sale of dangerous weapons to 18-year-olds."
Syracuse medical billing company sued after data hacked involving thousands of patients
Syracuse, N.Y. – A class action lawsuit has been filed against a Syracuse medical billing company recently hit by computer hackers who may have obtained personal information about hundreds of thousands of Central New York patients. The lawsuit against Practice Resources LLC was filed Friday in Onondaga County court...
