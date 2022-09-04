ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 3

Related
wwnytv.com

Support, criticism pours in about farm worker overtime plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A day after the New York Farm Laborers Wage Board recommended that farm workers get overtime after a 40-hour work week, the reaction continues to pour in. Some are critical of the plan to lower the overtime threshold in New York from 60 hours a...
AGRICULTURE
caribbeantoday.com

NY Governor Hochul Announces Plans to Establish Caribbean Trade Office

NEW YORK, New York – New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced plans for the establishment of a Caribbean trade office to support and encourage new economic opportunities for New York businesses. Hochul said this new foreign office will assist New York State companies with international sales and exporting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

New York eases mask requirements in some settings

NEW YORK (WWNY) - New York state is easing its rules about masking up because of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged, but optional, on public transportation and in ride-sharing vehicles, homeless shelters, and correctional facilities -- all places where they’ve been mandatory. They’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KISS 104.1

New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage

According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
BUSINESS
96.1 The Breeze

Masking Update Made In New York State

It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle-express.com

O'MARA: 'New York’s spending spree already proving unsustainable'

It didn’t take long and it’s not good news for future taxpayers. In April, when Governor Kathy Hochul and the Democrat legislative majorities in the Senate and Assembly finished stocking up what would become New York’s largest-ever state budget, many of us warned about its irrational spending.
POLITICS
wwnytv.com

Poll: Most New Yorkers support plan to forgive some federal student loans

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A majority of New Yorkers support President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 worth of debt for Americans who have taken out federal student loans. A recent Siena College poll says those surveyed favor the idea 56-33%. “Support is greatest among Democrats,...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Power 93.7 WBLK

The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?

It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
AGRICULTURE
96.1 The Breeze

Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State

Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New concealed carry laws impact local club

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun safety legislation went into effect last week and brought some major changes around the state for where residents can and cannot take their firearms. That’s because of a new list of sensitive locations stops concealed carry at a number of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty Level
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL

The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
ANGELICA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York Urges Parents to Take Action Regarding Child Identity Theft

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New York State is urging parents to take actions to protect their children’s identities. According to recent data from the Federal Trade Commission, identity theft for those under 19 years old grew 60 percent. in three years. Another study says that fixing child identity theft takes longer to resolve than fraud against adults and costs the average U.S. family $372 out-of-pocket on top of any fraudulent charges.
RELATIONSHIPS
WIBX 950

Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown

Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
94.3 Lite FM

Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?

My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
wwnytv.com

Liberty Utilities customers brace for higher natural gas bills

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In much of St. Lawrence County, Liberty Utilities provides natural gas service. With National Grid forecasting price hikes this winter, what can Liberty customers expect?. “Every place is different but it’s going to strike home totally across the board.”. That’s what Canton resident Brad...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy