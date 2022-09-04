Top performers from Michigan high school football Week 2

Which Michigan high school football players stood out above the pack in Week 2?

SBLive cased the state for the top performances across all classifications. These athletes will be featured in the Michigan Athlete of the Week Poll opens each Monday.

Head here to vote for who you should be SBLive's Michigan Athlete of the Week.

This list is not intended to be comprehensive.

Isaiah Marshall, Southfield A&T

For the second week in a row, junior quarterback Isaiah Marshall continued to impress. He finished with 648 yards of total offense in Southfield A&T’s 62-56 loss to Clarkston on Thursday night. Marshall completed 23 of his 38 passes for 413 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 235 yards and three touchdowns.

Photo by Katy Kildee

Ethan Clark, Clarkston

The senior running back had a huge performance for Clarkston to help the Wolves to a big win over Southfield A&T, 62-56. Clark finished with 206 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the win.

Photo by Katy Kildee

Braylon Isom, Saginaw Heritage

Junior wide receiver and cornerback Braylon Isom showed out against Flushing in a huge 69-26 win for the Hawks Thursday night. Isom finished with seven receptions for 289 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns while also piling up five tackles on defense.

Logan Zahn, Swan Valley

Sophomore wide receiver and linebacker Logan Zahn had a strong performance for Swan Valley in their 41-16 loss to Frankenmuth. Zahn finished with six receptions for 125 receiving yards and one touchdown while also compiling three tackles and one tackle for loss.

Shamar Riser-Pressley, Clintondale

Junior defensive end and tight end Shamar Riser-Pressley had a big performance for Clintondale in a 46-14 win over New Haven. Risser-Pressley finished with one reception for 50 receiving yards and one touchdown, one pancake, while also compiling eight total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks on the defensive side of the ball.

Kalieb Osborne, Waterford Mott

Junior quarterback Kalieb Osbourne led Waterford Mott past Wyandotte Roosevelt, 48-7, in a big performance Friday night. Osbourne completed 13 of his 18 passes for 240 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He for 160 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

CJ Hibbler, Petoskey

The junior running back had a big game for Petoskey as he led the Northmen past Bay City Western, 43-17. Hibbler rushed for 226 yards on 13 attempts and two rushing touchdowns while also catching two receptions for 58 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Hibbler compiled five tackles on the defensive side of the ball.

DJ Warren, Waterford Mott

Senior wide receiver DJ Warren had a big performance for Waterford Mott as he helped the Corsairs past Wyandotte Roosevelt, 48-7. Warren caught two receptions for 115 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Mabry Wansley, Burton Bentley

Junior quarterback Mabry Wansley had a huge performance in Burton Bentley’s big win over Star International, 58-0. Wansley completed 100 percent of his passes as he went 6-for-6 for 121 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

Jaxson Engelberg, Caledonia

The junior offensive lineman went to work in Caledonia’s huge win over North Farmington, 68-14. Engelberg totaled seven pancake blocks while also adding one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.

Zak Olejniczak, Lapeer

Junior quarterback Zak Olejniczak had a huge performance in Lapeer’s 56-42 win over Traverse City Central. Olejniczak completed 21 of his 28 passes for 404 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns while also rushing for 79 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Brendan Haisenleder, Cardinal Mooney

The senior running back had a big showing in Cardinal Mooney’s loss to Saginaw MLS High School, 43-32. Haisenleder rushed for 392 yards on 29 attempts for three rushing touchdowns, while also catching one reception for 26 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, he compiled 12 total tackles.

Evan Haeger, Detroit Catholic Central

Senior running back Evan Haeger had a strong performance as he led Detroit Catholic Central to a big win over Davison, 44-34. Haeger rushed for 242 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.