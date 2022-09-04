Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVAL
Barger Dr. closed for 2-hours Sunday afternoon due to vehicle crash
EUGENE, Ore. — On September 4, at 12:53 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a reported crash between a Suzuki SZ650 motorcycle and a Mazda Hatchback at the intersection of Barger and Dakota. EPD says a motorcycle with a rider and passenger were traveling westbound on Barger. A car made...
oregontoday.net
Eugene Fatal, Sept. 7
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the in the area of S. Willamette St. and Fox Hollow Rd. south of Eugene. While enroute, deputies were advised that a family member of the involved driver had located the crash site after being unable to reach them by phone. Medics arrived and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle had died. Initial investigation revealed that a red Volvo SUV was southbound on S. Willamette St. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed. The driver was confirmed as a 17 year old female from the Eugene area. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
kezi.com
Two motorcyclists injured after crash with car
EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene Police Department reports that two people were transported to the hospital after a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle on Sunday. According to EPD, officers responded to the crash at about 12:53 p.m. on September 4. The crash occurred on Barger Drive and Dakota Street, and Barger Drive was closed near the site of the incident for about two hours while police conducted an investigation. Police said that once they arrived, they found a car had pulled out in front of a motorcycle and the motorcycle ran into the car, ejecting both the operator and passenger. Police say the motorcyclists sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HURT IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Roseburg man was hurt in a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 3:50 p.m. the victim’s pickup with rear ended by a second pickup at the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Winchester Street. The injured man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson. The other driver was cited for following too closely.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kezi.com
17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.
KVAL
Sheriff: Missing 75-year-old found deceased in Lane County; vehicle found in water
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A missing hiker was found deceased in Lane County Wednesday, authorities reported. Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue hiker from the Eugene area. A caller reported that their 75-year-old family member had left to run...
kezi.com
Cedar Creek firefighters find deceased man after missing hiker call
EUGENE, Ore. -- A Eugene man was found deceased earlier Wednesday morning after a vehicle was found near a lake by personnel fighting the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 7:15 p.m. on September 6 they received a call from...
KVAL
Lane County recalls all task forces immediately for wind event
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Strike Team's will be returning to Lane County at the Coburg Fire Station. The resources will arrive Thursday afternoon where they will be debriefed. This recall made by the Lane County Fire Defense Chief is due to the expected weather and possible east...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kezi.com
More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected. As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey...
KVAL
DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
KVAL
Police: Stabbing at Eugene residence under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say they are investigating a stabbing at a residence on Tuesday, September 6 at 10:42 a.m. Multiple EPD units responded to the call in the Goodpasture Island Road area. One adult male was transported to the hospital with potential life-threatening injuries. An adult male...
kptv.com
Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree along Hwy 101
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcfmradio.com
Search for Mother and Child; Candidate Forum Upcoming; Fire Weather Watch; Temporary Bridge Closure
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in locating a 34 year old woman from the Florence area. On or about September 3rd or 4th it is believed that Kristin Williams and her 1 and a half year old daughter Skye left their residence and has not been seen nor heard from since. Kristin is a white female about 5’5” heavy build with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is described as a black female 2’9” 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have information about Kristin and her daughter call the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 (picture of Williams depicts red hair)
nbc16.com
Smoky skies are possible this weekend in Lane County, says LRAPA
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man for an alleged harassment incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. two men were involved in a verbal altercation over a fence between their residences in the 800 block of Southeast McClellan Avenue. One of the men went to the other man’s residence where the disagreement escalated to being a physical altercation.
KVAL
Sheriff: Man's body found in Willamette River near downtown Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Friday (Sept. 2, 2022), Benton County Sheriff’s Office marine deputies located the deceased body of a man from the Willamette River near downtown Corvallis. BCSO detectives responded and during the course of the investigation were able to identify the remains to be...
kptv.com
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire adds new ‘go now’ evacuations
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for McFarland lakes and Elk Creek Trail areas on Tuesday evening. Level Two evacuation notices have also been issued for Mink Lake Basin. Level Three “Go...
KVAL
Smoky skies possible Friday and Saturday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — More hazy, smoky skies could be on the way in parts of Lane County. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) says the area might see more smoke in the Valley by Friday or Saturday. That could change, it depends on changes in the wind...
kezi.com
Eugene police on the lookout for suspects in attempted kidnapping
EUGENE, Ore. – After an alleged attempted abduction Wednesday morning, the Eugene Police Department is on the lookout for two suspects. The EPD says at about 7:45 a.m. on September 7, they received a report that two men had attempted an abduction in the north Terry Street and Royal Avenue area. Police say a woman told them she was walking her young son to a nearby school when two men in a sedan accosted them. According to police, the woman told them the sedan drove near them for a while, with the passenger threatening at one point to “get” them. Police say the woman kept away from the vehicle, yelled for help and pounded on nearby doors to get assistance. The suspects drove away when people came out to help the woman, police say.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED LITTERING INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged littering incident on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 11:20 a.m. the 73-year old was contacted at the corner of Southeast Cass Avenue and Southeast Rose Street where she was allegedly blocking the sidewalk with her belongings and garbage. The suspect allegedly refused to tidy the space or throw her garbage away. The report said she became hostile and made threats to shoot and kill officers.
Comments / 0