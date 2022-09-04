ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsdale, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rocklanddaily.com

Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs

Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
MONSEY, NY
News 12

Wappinger state trooper dives into pond to save a man's life

A Dutchess County state trooper has been credited with saving a man's life in August after he dove into a pond to rescue him. The body camera of Wappinger-based Trooper Francis Rush captured the moment when he dove into the pond off Westgate Drive in Fishkill. Trooper Rush rescued the...
FISHKILL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartsdale, NY
PIX11

Riverdale residents unhappy with DOT street-safety improvements

RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The city’s Department of Transportation made recent street safety improvements in Riverdale following a series of car crashes and injuries, but residents claim the changes make the streets more dangerous. The streets in question are along Riverdale Avenue from West 254th Street to West 263rd Street.  “I want it back the way […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Labor Day Weekend#The Carnival#Charity#Kiwanis Club Carnival
News 12

Add a little pep to your step on a trip to Bronxville

Let's add a little pep to our step on our Road Trip to the quaint village of Bronxville with a start at "Slave to the Grind." This is one of the first coffee bars to open in Westchester County nearly three decades ago. Their coffee beans are sourced from near...
BRONXVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
bronxmama.com

The Bronx Children’s Museum is now hiring

The time has finally come! The Bronx Children’s Museum will be opening its doors soon and they are currently hiring for the following positions:. Founded in 2005, Bronx Children’s Museum is a new kind of multicultural, Bronx- inspired children’s museum operating “with and without walls” geared to those from infancy through fourth grade. To learn more and apply, visit bronxchildrensmuseum.org.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Road Trip: Close to Home - The Waterfront Museum in Brooklyn

News 12 is taking an adventure to Red Hook and hopping aboard the Waterfront Museum. The museum is on a docked 108-year-old wooden railroad-covered barge that transported cargo in the New York Harbor. Capt. David Sharps says he paid $500 for the Lehigh Valley No. 79 back in 1985. He...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Body of missing Woodland Park man pulled from Passaic River

Police say the body of a missing man from Woodland Park was recovered Wednesday. Angelo Basile was last seen leaving his home just after midnight on Tuesday. The 78-year-old's car was later found abandoned in Totowa. A cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY

It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy