Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
News 12
‘Looked like a sewer’: Discolored water from taps remains for certain Clifton residents; free bottled water given out
Some residents in Passaic County are picking up and using free bottled water as discolored water flows from their taps. The water continues to be discolored in some sections of Clifton, but it’s not a boil water issue or a lead issue -- it’s a cloudy water issue.
'This Is My Pizza Spot For Life': Popular Hartsdale Eatery Draws Customers From Near, Far
A popular pizzeria in Westchester County has drawn rave reviews from customers who say its pies are among the best in the area. Hartsdale House of Pizza began serving customers in 2019. Located at 203 East Hartsdale Ave. in Hartsdale, the eatery offers a variety of New York-style pizzas, along...
rocklanddaily.com
Spring Valley Marketplace Continues Makeover to Better Accommodate the Monsey Community's Retail Needs
Construction on the biggest Heimishe retail mall in Rockland County is proceeding at full pace this summer as the Spring Valley Marketplace continues to undergo long-anticipated renovations. The center, right off the NYS Thruway and Rt. 59 has recently begun attracting a growing number of frum shoppers, with business establishments from the community following in Bingo's footsteps and setting up shop there.
News 12
Wappinger state trooper dives into pond to save a man's life
A Dutchess County state trooper has been credited with saving a man's life in August after he dove into a pond to rescue him. The body camera of Wappinger-based Trooper Francis Rush captured the moment when he dove into the pond off Westgate Drive in Fishkill. Trooper Rush rescued the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides locals and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
News 12
Police: Bronx man wrote out, cashed $24K stolen check from Westport mailbox
Police arrested a Bronx man who they say stole a blank check from a mailbox in Westport, wrote it out to himself for $24,000, and deposited it into his bank account. Police say Justen Diaz, of the Bronx, stole the box of blank checks from a home on Northgate Lane back in January of 2022.
Riverdale residents unhappy with DOT street-safety improvements
RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The city’s Department of Transportation made recent street safety improvements in Riverdale following a series of car crashes and injuries, but residents claim the changes make the streets more dangerous. The streets in question are along Riverdale Avenue from West 254th Street to West 263rd Street. “I want it back the way […]
News 12
Police: Severed deer head found in driveway of New Canaan town official
Police have confirmed a severed deer head was found in New Canaan in August. Investigators confirm it was found on a town official's driveway. The incident happened Aug. 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Indian American Day Parade wraps up strong
Music and dancing took over the scene, with everyone from News 12's very own talent to Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso joining in on the fun.
News 12
Add a little pep to your step on a trip to Bronxville
Let's add a little pep to our step on our Road Trip to the quaint village of Bronxville with a start at "Slave to the Grind." This is one of the first coffee bars to open in Westchester County nearly three decades ago. Their coffee beans are sourced from near...
1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507, Ossining, NY 10562 - $400,000
OSSINING, N.Y. — A property at 1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507 in Ossining is listed at $400,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
theexaminernews.com
Examiner+ Excerpt: Old Yorktown Car Dealership Site to House State’s Largest Electric School Bus Company
This is a partial excerpt of a piece published first in our Examiner+ email newsletter. The state’s largest electric school bus company will be moving to the abandoned site of a former Yorktown car dealership to provide new buses, maintenance and charging for districts and to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Event Helps Raise Funds for Police K9 Corps
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – Rockland County officials attended the event to help police and other...
bronxmama.com
The Bronx Children’s Museum is now hiring
The time has finally come! The Bronx Children’s Museum will be opening its doors soon and they are currently hiring for the following positions:. Founded in 2005, Bronx Children’s Museum is a new kind of multicultural, Bronx- inspired children’s museum operating “with and without walls” geared to those from infancy through fourth grade. To learn more and apply, visit bronxchildrensmuseum.org.
News 12
Road Trip: Close to Home - The Waterfront Museum in Brooklyn
News 12 is taking an adventure to Red Hook and hopping aboard the Waterfront Museum. The museum is on a docked 108-year-old wooden railroad-covered barge that transported cargo in the New York Harbor. Capt. David Sharps says he paid $500 for the Lehigh Valley No. 79 back in 1985. He...
News 12
Body of missing Woodland Park man pulled from Passaic River
Police say the body of a missing man from Woodland Park was recovered Wednesday. Angelo Basile was last seen leaving his home just after midnight on Tuesday. The 78-year-old's car was later found abandoned in Totowa. A cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
ALERT: Phony Telephone Scam Happening in Putnam County, NY
It's sad that someone would do this and it creates another issue that we need to be mindful of. There's so much going on in our world and it's sad that we have to worry about other people causing trouble and abusing the way we use the phone system. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department's Instagram page recently put out a statement and explained the latest bizarre scam that has been going on in the area.
News 12
Paterson teacher celebrates 49th year, marking district’s longest-ever tenure
It was a historic moment for one local teacher today and the entire Paterson school district. Bessy Ames started her first day in the district on Sept. 1, 1974. She is now celebrating her 49th year, the district's longest-ever tenure. On Wednesday, her colleagues and friends celebrated Ames' achievement. Ames...
News 12
Police: Woman arrested in connection to 2021 catalytic converter thefts at business that totaled over $12K
A Middletown woman was arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts at a Milford business that happened in 2021, police say. Yamil Burgos, 26, of Middletown was arrested on Sept. 6 in connection to the thefts. Milford police say on Aug. 21, 2021, a business had converters stolen off company...
News 12
Hudson Valley dad claims police are too ‘short-staffed’ to investigate hit-and-run that injured his daughter
A Cortlandt Manor father refuses to let the driver who seriously injured his 24-year-old daughter get away with a crime, even though he says the police have given up. “I was told by one officer, ‘We’ve done all we can do, that’s it. We’re done with it,'” said Robert Curley.
Comments / 0