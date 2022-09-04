Read full article on original website
WVNews
Lung Institute study ranks West Virginia 35th in nation for lung health factors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia was ranked among the nation’s worst states for lung health in a recent report issued by The Lung Institute. The informational organization commissioned the national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America, and ranked West Virginia 35th in the nation for lung health based on changes in smoking rates and pollution levels over five years, according to a news release on the new report.
WVNews
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Class of 2023
WVNews
West Virginia Music Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 inductees. Living inductees are Buddy Griffin, a bluegrass, traditional and country music artist; Fuzzy Haskins and Calvin Simon, founding members of funk band Parliament-Funkadelic; and Barbara Nissman, classical pianist.
WVNews
Catawba Nation opens sports book inside new NC casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border. The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be...
WVNews
Heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas.
WVNews
Video fills in details on alleged Georgia election breach
ATLANTA (AP) — Two months after the 2020 presidential election, a team of computer experts traveled to south Georgia to copy software and data from voting equipment in an apparent breach of a county election system. They were greeted outside by the head of the local Republican Party, who was involved in efforts by then-President Donald Trump to overturn his election loss.
WVNews
Slain man's family wants suit against Ohio deputy to proceed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by an Ohio sheriff's deputy asked a federal court on Wednesday to stop delaying their wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy. Authorities say Casey Goodson Jr., 23, was shot in the back as he entered his grandmother’s house...
WVNews
Final 2 defendants sentenced to prison for roles in multi-state drug ring
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Following the sentencing of the final two of 19 defendants in a drug case that crossed state lines, Southern West Virginia U.S. Attorney Will Thompson lauded the work of law enforcement and prosecutors. The prosecution disrupted a conspiracy that distributed a variety of drugs...
