Colorado Springs, CO

UPDATE: One in critical condition after being ejected from vehicle rollover on Gold Camp Road

By Alina Lee
KXRM
 3 days ago

SUNDAY 9/4/22 3:45 p.m.

CSFD says the patient is in critical condition after the accident and is being transported by helicopter to a hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: One ejected in vehicle rollover, firefighters on scene at Gold Camp Road

SUNDAY 9/4/22 2:30 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a ‘critical traffic accident’ on Gold Camp Road at Point Sublime.

A vehicle rolled down approximately 500 feet from a steep embankment, according to CSFD. One occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the car.

CSFD says its High Angle Rescue Team and paramedics are bringing the patient back up the mountain.

This article will continue to be updated with more information.

