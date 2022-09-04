(Sun Prairie, WI) — Sun Prairie police have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into his mother’s home and threatening her with a gun. The 38-year-old suspect’s name hasn’t been released. W-M-T-V reports he was taken into custody Saturday afternoon following a standoff. Officers say the man was holding a knife when they forced their way into his mother’s apartment. It took four hours of negotiating before he surrendered. The suspect required some treatment for minor injuries and so did some of the officers involved.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO