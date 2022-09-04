Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building
Ukrainian firefighters known for rescuing people from buildings hit by shelling in more than six months of war turned their attention at the weekend to a furry victim – a grey and white kitten.
The rescuers battled raging flames and smoke to pull the kitten out from under a metal chair in the rubble of a large wooden hotel-restaurant complex hit by a rocket in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, the country’s emergency services said on Sunday.
Video showed the firefighters petting and cuddling the kitten as they carried it to safety.
“We found a beauty,” one of the firefighters said, as the kitten wriggled around in a colleague’s arms.
Ukraine’s emergency services said the kitten’s paw needed medical attention.
“Heroes of our time,” the emergency services proclaimed of the firefighters.
“They protect, work, save, treat … and we wish the cat a speedy recovery.”
