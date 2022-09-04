ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalyn Smoot

Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeated

Albert Pujols could soon become the third MLB player in history with 700 career home runsSt. Louis Cardinals Instagram. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols may soon add another milestone to his impressive MLB resume. The former MVP has hit 695 home runs in his storied career and is now five home runs shy of becoming the third player in MLB history with 700 or more career home runs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Drama with Freddie Freeman’s Agent Finally Resolved

Back in late June, as armchair psychologists masquerading as sportswriters diagnosed Freddie Freeman with all sorts of emotional disorders because he had the audacity to develop strong bonds with the city of Atlanta over the course of 15 years, a new wrinkle emerged in the seemingly endless drama related to Freeman’s abrupt departure from the Braves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Muncy powers Dodgers past Giants

LOS ANGELES -- The Giants actually have had decent success in bullpen games, but they do have a big problem, other than the stress they put on your relievers. You are relying on every guy who comes out of the pen to be good that night, and on Tuesday, a key member of the plan wasn't.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
960 The Ref

Dodgers outslug Giants 6-3, Muncy homers twice

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Joey Gallo blasted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the second inning, Max Muncy added a pair of solo shots and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night. The NL West leaders reduced their magic number to seven...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pro Michael Conforto’s Wife, Cabernet Burns

During his time with the New York Mets, Michael Conforto had met, dated, proposed to, and got married to his other half. Cabernet Burns is Michael Conforto’s girlfriend-turned-wife. The outfielder and his wife are pretty low-key on social media that their wedding nearly slipped under the radar. With analysts speculating that Conforto’s free agency is coming to an end, the outfielder is possibly going to a new franchise. MLB fans want to know more about her background. So we reveal more about who Michael Conforto’s wife is in this Cabernet Burns wiki.
QUEENS, NY
