ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Sandro Mamukelashvili leads Georgia to historic win

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2ahu_0hi6ONdA00

Sandro Mamukelashvili made a big three making the score 84-81 in the second overtime with just 21.6 seconds left and after that everything went downhill for Turkey. Georgia got the 88-83 win after the ejection of coach Ergin Ataman in a game that was a real dogfight and also the first win for the hosts of Group A.

Source: EuroHoops.net

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇬🇪 Sandro Mamukelashvili was everywhere against Turkey 🇹🇷💥 #EuroBasket

pic.twitter.com/ETRWk9zSgH3:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9BAo_0hi6ONdA00

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Sandro Mamukelashvili was amazing against Turkey

20 points

12 rebounds

8-17 FG

2-2 FT

2 steals

1 assist

22 efficiency

Georgia took an important win (88-83).

#EuroBasket #GoGeorgia #FearTheDeer3:27 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Sandro Mamukelashvili was clutch! Big time play by Mamu! #GoGeorgia #EuroBasket #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/IYSTkbeDqi3:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UKEcw_0hi6ONdA00

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

After he ties the game with two seconds left, the play-by-play says Sandro Mamukelashvili is the superstar that will help Giannis win his second NBA title. Might be overdoing it a tad – 3:05 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Lauri Markkanen

Dario Saric

Jusuf Nurkic

Franz Wagner

Alperen Sengun

Nikola Jokic

Domantas Sabonis

Rudy Gobert

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Juancho Hernangomez

Luka Doncic

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Simone Fontecchio

Deni Avdija

All of them play basketball today! #EuroBasket #BringTheNoise5:46 AM

Sandro Mamukelashvili @Mamukelashvili5

Keep going 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/otgzRjRHmm3:34 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7QVc_0hi6ONdA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VDgw3_0hi6ONdA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8rCp_0hi6ONdA00

Jorge Sierra: #EuroBasket Day 4 MVP: Dzanan Musa Best NBA player: Sandro Mamukelashvili -via Twitter @hoopshype / September 4, 2022

Christos Tsaltas: Turkey started the Acropolis Tournament with a win over Georgia (101-88). Cedi Osman 22pts, 9-14 FG, 3rebs Furkan Korkmaz 18pts, 4rebs Alperen Sengun 17pts, 6-8 FG, 3rebs Tornike Shengelia 20pts, 5rebs, 6asts Sandro Mamukelashvili 16pts, 14rebs #BizBirlikteyiz #GoGeorgia -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / August 17, 2022

Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer and assistant Josh Oppenheimer sitting courtside waiting for Georgia (Sandro Mamukelashvili) and Turkey to kick off the Acropolis Tournament here in Athens. pic.twitter.com/zxiQjh0m7M -via Twitter @eric_nehm / August 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyler Dorsey could be a sleeper to break out for the Mavericks after strong EuroBasket performance for Greece

Tyler Dorsey, who is representing the Greek national team, has been one of the most intriguing players competing at the EuroBasket tournament. Dorsey was selected in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. After playing 104 games in the NBA, he went overseas. Last season was perhaps his best campaign as he won the Greek Basket League championship for Olympiacos, and his team made an appearance in the EuroLeague Final Four.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels.  Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst thinks UNC has ‘very legitimate’ shot at landing 2023 prospect

With the UNC basketball out of the running for 2023 five-star forward TJ Power, the Tar Heels now turn their attention elsewhere to round out its class of 2023. Four-star forward Zayden High is the final player on the recruiting board for UNC. He’s a 6-foot-9 power forward ranked No. 48 in the 247Sports composite rankings.  High is already scheduled to be on North Carolina’s campus at the end of the month for an official visit and has been connected to the program even before receiving an official offer. While he wasn’t the top tier target for Hubert Davis, after the de-commitment of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ergin Ataman
Person
Josh Oppenheimer
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Tornike Shengelia
Person
Mike Budenholzer
Person
Rudy Gobert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning responds to social media criticism following Oregon’s brutal loss

If you go out looking for criticism in this world that we live in, you’ll likely be able to find it fairly easily. Thanks to the world of social media that is everpresent, fanatics are able to be loud and opinionated, showing approval or disapproval whenever they see fit. After the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, there was a lot of disapproval to go around. Dan Lanning and his squad did not meet expectations in a 49-3 drubbing down in Atlanta, and people online were vocal about it. RelatedDucks prominently featured in USA TODAY's Misery Index following loss...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning discusses possibility of Ty Thompson, backups playing vs. Eastern Washington

It’s unfortunately become a question that is all-too-common among Oregon Duck fans over the past five games. While the Ducks have lost by an average of 30 points in four of the last five games played, a large portion of the Oregon fan base has called for the backup QB to get into the game while the starting QB struggled to find success on the field. Redshirt freshman Ty Thompson has been the guy that fans are calling for, while either Anthony Brown or Bo Nix continues to get the snaps. RelatedOregon eager to improve perception following precipitous rankings drop That might change...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dzanan Musa Best Nba#Turkey#Group A Source#Basketnews#Nba#Alperen Sengun Nikola
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas takes massive leap in USA Today Sports’ College Football re-rank

Reynolds Razorback Stadium was one of three venues that hosted two ranked teams last weekend. The home crowd played a key factor as No. 23 Arkansas held off a fiery No. 22 Cincinnati Bearcat club, 31-24. The win impressed the College Football world, as head coaches across the country collectively voted to move the Razorbacks up six spots to No. 17 in the latest USA Today Coaches poll. The win was just as impressive to the media that covers the sport as well. Following week one’s slate of games, USA Today Sports’ Paul Myerberg has re-ranked all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams and has come to truly respect the Razorbacks. In the latest re-rank, Arkansas has jumped to No. 17, which is an eight-spot increase from the initial rank. Following the loss, Cincinnati has fallen to No. 34, which is a drop of six places. According to the re-rank, Arkansas’ week two opponent, South Carolina, is ranked No. 70. They move up three slots after defeating Georgia State, 35-14, last Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Arkansas faces the Gamecocks on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game can be seen on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College football Week 2: Top matchups to watch

The first full weekend of the 2022 college football season lived up to the lofty hype, delivering some dramatic finishes, and plenty of highlight-reel moments. Here are this week’s most compelling matchups, which are full of some of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class:. No. 1...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kent State at Oklahoma odds, picks and predictions

The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) will take on the Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) in Week 2 of the 2022 season. Saturday’s kickoff at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium is 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Kent State vs. Oklahoma odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin Basketball offers 2024 F Jackson McAndrew

This past Sunday, Greg Gard and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 forward Jackson McAndrew out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward who runs with Howard Pulley on the Nike EYBL circuit currently holds offers from St. Thomas, Nebraska, and Northern Iowa. He’s also heard from Minnesota, Creighton, Indiana State, Belmont, South Dakota, and North Dakota State.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame getting All-American back for Marshall game

Notre Dame had what will likely end up being their toughest regular season test in their Week 1 loss at Ohio State and the biggest story for the Irish afterwards was how much their offensive line struggled. The opponent this week isn’t anywhere near the same in terms of talent as Marshall awaits in the 2022 home opener Saturday, but Notre Dame will be getting All-American interior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson back.
HUNTINGTON, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy